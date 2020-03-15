JUST IN
MS Dhoni leaves Chennai as Coronavirus pandemic puts IPL 2020 on hold
Kohli leads endorsement pack, while cricket dominates sponsorship track

The big thrust for the sport in 2019 came from franchise cricket, specifically the IPL that saw a 15 per cent increase in its valuation

Arundhuti Dasgupta 

Brands ran a two-horse race with Virat Kohli and M S Dhoni taking away 63 per cent of all endorsement deals in cricket, while the sport bagged lions share in 2019.

This is in spite of the best efforts of sports leagues, marketers and athletes who have all tried to raise the profile of non cricket sports with brands and marketers for the past few years. The big thrust for the sport in 2019 came from franchise cricket, specifically the IPL that saw a 15 per cent increase in its valuation and the ICC World Cup, according to Sporting Nation in the Making VII, a report by ESP Sports, a Group-M ...

First Published: Sun, March 15 2020. 20:40 IST

