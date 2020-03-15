Kohli leads endorsement pack, while cricket dominates sponsorship track

Brands ran a two-horse race with Virat Kohli and M S Dhoni taking away 63 per cent of all endorsement deals in cricket, while the sport bagged lions share in 2019.

This is in spite of the best efforts of sports leagues, marketers and athletes who have all tried to raise the profile of non cricket sports with brands and marketers for the past few years. The big thrust for the sport in 2019 came from franchise cricket, specifically the IPL that saw a 15 per cent increase in its valuation and the ICC World Cup, according to Sporting Nation in the Making VII, a report by ESP Sports, a Group-M ...