Kohli makes a clean sweep at ICC awards; Here's the full list of winners

Cricketer of the Year: Virat Kohli
With 2,735 runs in 37 matches at an average of 68.37, Virat Kohli won the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Cricketer of the Year for the second time in a row. Kohli scored a remarkable 11 centuries and 9 fifties in 2018.
Test Cricketer of the Year: Virat Kohli
The top run-scorer in Tests with 1,322 runs at an average of 55.08, with centuries in South Africa, England, India and Australia. Virat Kohli was also named ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year for the first time!
ODI Cricketer of the Year: Virat Kohli
For the second time in a row, Kohli was named ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year. He scored 1,202 ODI runs in 2018 at a stunning average of 133.55. He also became the fastest to reach the milestone of 10,000 runs in the format.
Emerging Player of the Year: Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant was named the ICC Emerging Player of the Year 2018 He became the first Indian wicket-keeper to score a Test century in England, and equequallede record for the most catches taken in a Test, with 11 in Adelaide in December.
T20I Performance of the Year: Aaron Finch
Aaron Finch's record-breaking innings of 172 runs against Zimbabwe in Harare was declared as the ICC Men's T20I Performance of the Year. The 32-year-old struck 16 fours and 10 sixes during that 76-ball knock to eclipse his own record of 156 against England in Southampton, which won him the same award for the year 2013-14.
ICC Spirit of Cricket Award : Kane Williamson
The ICC Spirit of Cricket Award 2018 went to Kane Williamson, for continuing to be a shining role model of how the game should be played and his behaviour setting an outstanding example on and off the field
ICC Umpire of the Year 2018!: Kumar Dharmasena
Kumar Dharmasena was voted as Umpire of the Year 2018 by international captains and ICC Match Referees, winning the David Shepherd Trophy for the second time.
ICC Associate Cricketer of the Year : Calum MacLeod
Calum MacLeod’s two ODI centuries of 2018 led Scotland to victory against Afghanistan at and a famous win against England at The Grange in June.