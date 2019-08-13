Kuldeep Yadav four short of 100 ODI wickets, break Mohammad Shami's record

-
Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav has become a major weapon in skipper Virat Kohli's armory in limited overs cricket, showing immense potential in just a short period of time.
Making his debut in June 2017 against the West Indies here, the left-arm spinner is on the verge of creating another record. With 96 wickets in 53 ODIs, the 24-year-old is just four short of the 100-wicket milestone.
If he manages to pick up 4 wickets in the third ODI against the West Indies on Wednesday, he will also become the fastest Indian to achieve the feat, bettering the record of seamer Mohammed Shami, who took 56 ODIs to touch the three-digit mark.
India currently lead the three-match rubber 1-0 with the first game being washed out.