La Liga to EPL: When will top European football leagues return to action?

It has been over 60 days now since the live on-field football was put on hold after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Football fans around the world are waiting for the action to return, but there's still a lack of clarity on when most of the leagues will resume playing.

A lot is at stake for the world of football.

Champions of various leagues, the Uefa qualifications, relegation, and promotion, remain undecided. Clubs are uncertain about sponsorships, broadcast revenues, and player wages.

The Uefa has given leagues the deadline of May 25, in order to finalise plans to resume matches.

As cases of stabilise and some countries ease restrictions, we take a look at prospective plans of the top-5 major European leagues:



Germany’s Bundesliga



Germany’s Bundesliga resumed playing on May 16, and became the first major league in Europe to do so in the post- period. All the matches are being played behind closed doors and shall continue to remain that way. Stadiums will remain empty. This has been done to prevent the spread of the virus, and the clubs are also hoping to receive $300 million in television contracts if they complete the tournament.

German Football Association has issued strict guidelines for the teams to follow. No handshakes, no team photographs, and players wearing masks have made the visual experience totally different.

The next round of matches will be played on May 23, 2020.

Bundesliga live streaming in India



The fans can catch live telecast on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select HD 2. The fans can also live stream the matches on Disney+ Hotstar.

Bundesliga Points table





Bundesliga Points table Rank Clubs Matches Won Draw Lost Goal for Goal against Goal difference Points 1 Bayern 26 18 4 4 75 26 49 58 2 Dortmund 26 16 6 4 72 33 39 54 3 Monchenglad 26 16 4 6 52 31 21 52 4 RB Leipzig 26 14 9 3 63 27 36 51 5 Leverkusen 26 15 5 6 49 31 18 50 6 Wolfsburg 26 10 9 7 36 31 5 39 7 SC Freiburg 26 10 7 9 35 36 -1 37 8 Schalke 26 9 10 7 33 40 -7 37 9 Hoffenheim 26 10 5 11 35 46 -11 35 10 FC Koln 26 10 3 13 41 47 -6 33

The world’s most-watched football league moved a step closer on Monday to resume matches after shareholders of the premier league voted unanimously to return to small-group training from Tuesday.

The Premier League, in a statement, said the decision has been made after consulting with players, managers, club doctors, independent experts, and the government.

Strict guidelines have been issued to ensure a safe training environment.

The Premier league was suspended on March 13.

It is being reported that the league can resume in the second or third week of June, and will be played behind closed doors.

EPL Points table





EPL Points table Clubs Matches Won Draw Lost Goal for Goal against Goal difference Points Liverpool 29 27 1 1 66 21 45 82 Manchester City 28 18 3 7 68 31 37 57 Leicester City 29 16 5 8 58 28 30 53 Chelsea 29 14 6 9 51 39 12 48 Manchester United 29 12 9 8 44 30 14 45 Wolverhampton Wanderers 29 10 13 6 41 34 7 43 Sheffield United 28 11 10 7 30 25 5 43 Tottenham Hotspur 29 11 8 10 47 40 7 41 Arsenal 28 9 13 6 40 36 4 40 Burnley 29 11 6 12 34 40 -6 39

is aiming to resume the league from June 12. Reports said that clubs such as Barcelona and Real Madrid have already started individual training, following the league’s four-phase protocols to resume. Five players tested positive and are under quarantine.

The matches, once the league begins, will be played behind closed doors.

live streaming in India



You can watch all the matches live on Facebook



La Liga Points table





La Liga Points table Clubs Points Matches played Won Draw Lost FC Barcelona 58 27 18 4 5 Real Madrid 56 27 16 8 3 Sevilla FC 47 27 13 8 6 Real Sociedad 46 27 14 4 9 Getafe CF 46 27 13 7 7 Atletico de Madrid 45 27 11 12 4 Valencia CF 42 27 11 9 7 Villarreal CF 38 27 11 5 11 Granada CF 38 27 11 5 11 Athletic club 37 27 9 10 8

The Italian Football Federation announced on Monday that the league will remain suspended till June 14.

It was previously expected that might restart from June 13, after 16 clubs voted in favour of it. Some media reports suggest the league might resume after June 13 but all depends on the Italian government.

The league was awaiting approval from the Italian government.

The Italian government had allowed clubs to resume training from May 18.

Serie A points table Clubs Points Matches played Won Draw Lost Juventus 63 26 20 3 3 Lazio 62 26 19 5 2 Inter Milan 54 25 16 6 3 Atalanta 48 25 14 6 5 Roma 45 26 13 6 7 Napoli 39 26 11 6 9 Milan 36 26 10 6 10 Hellas Verona 35 25 9 8 8 Parma 35 25 10 5 10 Bologna 34 26 9 7 10

Sony network will broadcast the matches in IndiaParis Saint-Germain was awarded the Ligue 1 title after the league abruptly ended because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

PSG had a 12-point lead over second-placed Marseille, when the season ended in March.

Champions league and Europa League



Uefa Champions league final could be held at Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on 29 August while the Europa League final could be held at Gdansk, Poland on 26 August.

Other leagues in Europe



The Dutch Eredivisie has also been terminated and the league will not have any champion, relegation or promotion. Belgium has banned all sporting activities till July 31. But teams have been allowed to practice on training grounds with strict guidelines to be followed. Belgium’s league declared leaders Club Brugge the winners but the decision is yet to be ratified. The league might resume after UEFA threatened expulsion from tournaments for nations that failed to complete their leagues. But no date has been set yet. Denmark’s Superliga is set to begin from May 28. Turkey Football Federation announced it will resume the league from June 12. Portuguese government said the top-flight football will resume from May 30. Scottish Premier League has been terminated and Dundee United has been declared champions.