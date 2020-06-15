La Liga to file charges against fan who invaded field during Barca's match

JUST IN
Gareth Bale completes 250 appearances for Spanish club Real Madrid
Agencies  |  Madrid 

Screen grab of fan invasion during Barcelona vs Mallorca match.
The Spanish league said on Sunday that it will file criminal charges against the fan who ran onto the field during Barcelona's match at Mallorca.

Saturday's match was played without fans but the youngster wearing an Argentina soccer jersey made it past security and took a photo of himself a few meters in front of Barcelona defender Jordi Alba.

He broke inside the pitch during the second half, breaching strict security measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.



The league said the fan, who was not wearing a mask or gloves when he entered the field early in the second half, disobeyed orders from security personnel and broke health safety laws in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.


The league condemned the fan's actions and said they constituted a crime. It said such actions jeopardise everyone's health and the integrity of the competition.

The fan told Spanish media his goal was to take a photo with Argentina star Lionel Messi, but he didn't have time to do it before security officers arrived to take him off the field.

How the fan entered the stadium

He said he entered the San Moix Stadium by jumping over a fence and then came down from the stands to the field.

The youngster said he was released by police after they noted his details and had him sign a document. He said they made him delete the photo taken with Alba.

The Mundo Deportivo sports daily said the fan is of French origin but has lived in Mallorca his whole life.
First Published: Mon, June 15 2020. 12:37 IST

