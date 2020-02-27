LaLiga talks cricket in a football field, starts campaign with Rohit Sharma

For the first time ever in the history of the league, the Spanish born and bred LaLiga has turned to someone outside the game to further its brand. Where it has always had an iconic footballer as its face, a cricketer will now spread the word about the league and the game.

In its first India-specific campaign since it set up office here almost four years ago, Rohit Sharma is drumming up the buzz around the league, its mentorship programme in local schools and, its new broadcast destination, Facebook. Sharma’s large fan base and social media following are expected to bring ...