Ind vs Eng 2nd Test: Can bowlers uplift India's morale on Day 3 at Lord's?

On Day 3 of 2nd Test of 5-match series, India will look to put up spirited performance with the ball after batsmen failed to play swinging ball on Day 2 as England bundled out and company for 107 in mere 36 overs at in London. While skipper had insisted that there are no technical problems but the horrendous batting effort painted a sorry picture. It’s now up to the bowlers to show some guile. The overcast conditions will support pacers but a clear sky will help batting and it would be interesting to see how Captain Kohli will use two spinners – and – where balls were darting away from batsmen on the second Day.

Lord's cricket ground weather



After two days of incessant rain, clear skies allowed England to bowl 28 overs in the last session. According to BBC, today London will have sunny morning with some cloud cover. While the chance of rain is most likely to happen in the evening. The maximum temperature would touch 21-degree Celsius and the minimum of 16 with a gentle breeze which will assist pacers.

How James Anderson reduced India to 107 of Day 2

The inept technique coupled with fragile temperament of Indian batting was thoroughly exposed as they crumbled to 107 all out against a top-quality England seam attack on a rain-hit second day. Put into bat under overcast conditions, the frailties of a wobbly top order were there for everyone to see as veteran Jimmy Anderson (5/20) made them hop, skip and jump on a track with his 26th five-wicket haul in longest form. He was ably complemented by Chris Woakes (2/19), Sam Curran (1/26) and Stuart Broad (1/37). The excessive seam movement became too hot to handle despite only 35.2 overs being bowled on the day. Anderson was right on target removing Murali Vijay (0) with a delivery that pitched on the middle stump line and moved enough as the opener tried to flick it, only to miss the line completely. KL Rahul (8) lazily nicked a delivery on the fourth stump as India lost their openers in very first session in which only 6.3 overs were bowled. Cheteshwar Pujara (1, 25 balls) left a lot of deliveries but was once again run out trying a quick single with his skipper Kohli backtracking after initially responding to a call.

The only hope was the skipper himself and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane (18), who had scored a memorable century in 2014. With the conditions adverse, not for once did the Kohli-Rahane duo look settled during their 34-run stand off 13.1 overs. If Anderson wasn't troubling them with off-stump channel, then it was comeback man Woakes, who was ready to make life miserable for the duo. Replacing first Test hero Ben Stokes, Woakes repeatedly hit the seam and got it to nip away from the right handers beating the bat innumerable times. Finally, Kohli (23) who had battled hard for 70 minutes and 57 balls, forced into committing a mistake by Woakes. A delivery that pitched on middle stump hit the seam and Kohli closed his bat face with a leading edge being gobbled at the slip by For Day 2 highlights click here



Kohli changed the team for 37th in a row



For the 37th time in a row, Kohli picked the team with some changes from the previous match. In the 2nd Test, Cheteshwar Pujara picked in place of Shikhar Dhawan and also including ahead of Umesh Yadav. With the pitch assisting the quick bowlers and likely to do on Saturday as well, it will be interesting how much the quicks can get out of this pitch and whether or not the inclusion of Kuldeep will have a big bearing on the game or not.



How Virat-Shastri combine keep on changing and chopping players at Number 3 position



At Edgbaston, Captain Kohli chose to play Shikhar Dhawan ahead of Cheteshwar Pujara, and fitted in K L Rahul in the playing 11. Experimentation with the number three spot is nothing new for India’s team management. The Kohli-Ravi Shastri combine first played around with number three in 2014-15, when Rohit Sharma was picked ahead of Pujara for the fourth Test against Australia at Sydney.

That experiment lasted two Tests against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka (first Test at Galle), before Sharma was moved down the order and Ajinkya Rahane was made to bat at number three in the next two Tests. Pujara returned at number three in the home series against South Africa (2015) and the status quo was maintained for six Tests, before he was dropped again for the third Test in West Indies (St Lucia, 2016). There, much to everyone's surprise, Kohli himself batted at number three, scoring 3 and 4 in the two innings. The common aspect among these previous changes was Pujara's poor form (in Australia, he had scored 201 runs in three Tests before being dropped) or strike rate (in the second Test at Jamaica, he scored 46 runs off 223 balls at 28.93 before being dropped). The question for the team management to answer is whether or not it wants Pujara, who has played county cricket this summer, back in the playing eleven.

Nothing seems to have really changed since Birmingham, where Dhawan managed only 26 and 13, and Rahul scored 4 and 13. According to the Indian camp, that was a difficult pitch to bat on and their experiment could still continue. Even so, with 36 different playing XIs in as many Tests under Kohli's captaincy, the Indian line-up is begging for consistency.



Here are the playing 11 of both the sides:



England playing 11: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root, Oliver Pope, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Stuart Board, James Anderson, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid



India Playing 11: Murali Vijay, K L Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami



India’s record at Lord’s cricket ground in London:



India have played 17 matches at Lord’s, of they have lost 11 and won only two. The most recent win for India came in 2014, when took 7 wickets to win the match under M S Dhoni’s captaincy. India could take inspiration from that game ahead of the 2nd test.

Total: 17



England: 11



India: 2



Drawn: 4



When and where to watch England vs India, 2nd Test Day 3



Match Date: 9 August - 13 August 2018



Match Timing: 3:30 pm (IST), 10:00 am (GMT), 11:00 am (Local time)



Match Venue: Lord’s cricket ground, London, England



2nd Test match live streaming details



2nd Test match will be broadcast on Sony Six, Sony Six HD in English Commentary. second Test match will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv app. Tatasky subscribers can also live stream match on Tatasky mobile app.

We made mistakes under challenging conditions, says Rahane: India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has admitted that the visiting batsmen committed mistakes under challenging conditions as his side were bowled out for just 107 runs in the first innings of the rain-affected second Test against England at Lord's. "I don't think you can get any more challenging conditions than this (in Test cricket) especially with Duke ball in these weather conditions. But as a batsman you have to back your ability. It is all about intent out there, of not only scoring runs but also leaving the ball and defending well. As a batsman it is always a challenge to come here and play against this kind of attack," Rahane said. "You have to accept your mistake. Acceptance is the key, I think, when you play in England. It's not about getting caught behind, even run out, but you have got to accept your mistake and move on. The quicker we learn from our mistakes, the better for us. I am sure everyone will learn from this innings and there is a long way to go in this match as well as the series," he said. "These were definitely challenging conditions. Anderson did not bowl a short ball. He was just bowling at same spot -- four or five metre length -- and that is really crucial on this wicket. If you are bowling that length, you got to bowl consistently, then as a batsman you have to leave the ball or back your methods consistently. It is all about patience on these conditions and trusting your methods and backing your ability," said the visiting team vice captain.

Gavaskar’s take on success and why Pant should play 3rd Test: Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar today praised Virat Kohli's batting in the first Test against England and attributed his success to an adjustment in bat-speed. After a horror tour of the country four years ago, Kohli notched up his first century on English soil in the opening Test, albeit in a losing cause. "It's brilliant! The adjustment that he's made in his bat speed. In 2014, he was feeling for deliveries outside the off-stump. Now he's waiting for the ball to come, not pushing at the ball as much. At the start, he does. But that happens with everyone," Gavaskar, an expert with official broadcasters Sony Pictures Network, told a select group of reporters.