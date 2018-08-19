Ind vs Eng 3rd Test Day 2: Can Pant take India to 400 on his debut game?

On Day 2, India will look to extend its first innings score of 307/6 to 400 and take an upper hand in the 3rd Test match at Trent Bridge in Nottingham after a disappointing performance in first two test matches. Hardik Pandya’s wicket off the last ball on Day 1 did come as a set back at the close of play. However, India will bank upon debutant and bowling all-rounder to take the score close to 400 runs. On Day 1 Pant, walking in at No. 7, gave the impression that he is cut out for the big stage. And, it took the Delhi boy just two balls to jump out of his crease and hit Rashid for a six to open his account. Pant, thus became the first Indian to score first run with a six in Test cricket.

The had the best day so far in the ongoing Test series as captain and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane shared a brilliant 159-run partnership, before England clawed their way back in a riveting first day of the third Test match at Trent Bridge. In overcast conditions and a pitch that offered an even contest between bat and ball, openers KL Rahul (23) and Dhawan (35) made a cautious start as India batted with discipline. The duo shared a 60-run stand before the latter was dismissed by English pacer Chris Woakes. Woakes then accounted for Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara (14) and India stumbled to 82 for 3 after 27 overs, and were staring at yet another chance of a batting collapse. However, Kohli (97) and Rahane (81) were watchful from the beginning, leaving deliveries that were swaying away from them. The duo displayed a picture of calmness and were excellent in running between the wickets, as India steadied the ship and put England in a spot of bother. Both Kohli and Rahane looked at ease against spin and pace and played glorious shots to put India in a commanding stage. The two players scored 23 boundaries between them and registered their fifties respectively. England tried all their tricks and plans to separate Kohli and Rahane, but were always thwarted by the duo. India were in a comfortable position at tea. Meanwhile, Rahane, who scored 3,000 Test runs in the process, got a life on 57, when James Anderson failed to take a blinder at point off Woakes. However, the relief was short lived as the 30-year-old Mumbai batsman played a similar shot, wherein Alastair Cook pulled off a one-handed catch, eventually being dismissed for a well-made 81. Kohli (97) looked in sublime touch and was on course to reach his 23rd Test century, when he decided to go downtown and played a rash shot, resulting in a thick edge towards Ben Stokes at slip. The skipper missed his ton by just three runs. Day 1 Highlights



The year 2018 has been tough for Ajinkya Rahane. During the South Africa tour, he was dropped for the first Test match in favour of Rohit Sharma. In the final test against Proteas he did make 48 runs but failed score in lone test against Afghanistan. He did not have much to show for his efforts in the first two Tests against England. On most of the occasions, he needlessly got out after being set. The lack of runs from overseas specialist was hurting India's chances. In fact, before this Test, he had not crossed a fifty-plus score since the century against Sri Lanka in 2017. Before the Test match, Ravi Shastri had asked the batsmen to be ready to play ugly cricket to be successful. Rahane took the advice seriously and did the same. Once he had a measure of the bowlers and the conditions, everything started to fall in place for him. Most of his boundaries were scored in the point region. It never looked as if he was out of form. He even outscored Kohli.

In the history of Tests, Pant becomes only the 12th player to open their account with a six. He is also only the third player after New Zealand's Mark Craig (first ball) and Australia's Eric Freeman (2nd ball) to hit a 6 as their 1st scoring shot within the first 2 balls they faced.

Players Country Eric Freeman Australia Carlisle Best West Indies Keith Dabengwa Zimbabwe Dale Richards West Indies Shaiful Islam Bangladesh Jahurul Islam Bangladesh Al-Amin Hossain Bangladesh Mark Craig New Zealand Dhananjaya de Silva Sri Lanka Kamrul Islam Bangladesh Sunil Ambris West Indies India

overtakes Sourav Ganguly as the highest run scoring Indian captain outside India. Sourav Ganguly previously held the record with 1,693 runs from 28 matches at an average of 43 with three centuries and 11 fifties.

Virat Kohli is now in second on the list of Indian captains with most fifty-plus scores in England. He has eight such scores across all formats, only MS Dhoni (10) has more.

Kohli’s 97 in the first innings of Notttingham test was the second occasion when he got out in nervous nineties. Earlier, in 2013 he got out for 96 against South Africa.

India playing 11: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, (w), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

England playing 11: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow (w), Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

