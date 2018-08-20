Ind vs Eng 3rd Test Day 3: Chance for Kohli & Co to tighten grip on England

India will look to bat out the entire third day of the ongoing Test against England at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. At the close of second day's play, India were leading by 292 runs, with Captain (8) and (33) looking solid at the crease. The only thing to watch out for India is the pitch condition -- if the sun comes out, it might make things easier for batsmen. In any case, India would like to bat for the whole day and give themselves two days to bowl England out. India have already lost the first two matches in the 5-match series but all-rounder Hardik Pandya's sensational bowling performance has reignited India's hope of a comeback.

Hardik Pandya picked up his maiden five-wicket haul as India bowled out England for 161 in the first innings to gain the upper hand in the match. After India posted 329 in their first innings, Pandya picked up a career-best five for 28 as England lost 10 wickets in the post-lunch session of the second day and were all out in 38.2 overs.

First, Pandya had Root caught at second slip with KL Rahul getting his fingers under the ball in time for the TV umpire to rule in his favour. An over later, Pandya and Rahul combined again to send Jonny Bairstow (15) back. Pandya wasn't done just yet. His next three wickets came in the space of three balls across the 31st and 33rd overs, during which he was on a hattrick as well. Pandya scalped the wickets of both Chris Woakes (8) and Adil Rashid (5) as Pant collected his fifth catch in only his first Test outing. Pandya was on a hattrick after he trapped Stuart Broad (0) with the first ball of the next over, but James Anderson (1 not out) fended it off. Pandya's 28-ball effort was the second-quickest five-wicket haul for India in Test cricket after Harbhajan Singh took a fiver off 27 balls against West Indies in 2006.

After becoming the first India batsman to score his first run in Test match cricket with a six, created another record, becoming the 6wicket-keeper in the history to take five catches in an innings on Test debut.

Wicketkeeper For Opposition Venue Series Dismissal Catch Stumping Wally Grout Australia South Africa Johannesburg 1957-58 6 6 0 Chris Read England New Zealand Birmingham 1999 6 5 1 Brian Taber Australia South Africa Johannesburg 1966-67 5 5 0 John Maclean Australia England Brisbane 1978-79 5 5 0 Phil Emery Australia Pakistan Lahore 1994-95 5 4 1 Rishabh Pant India England Nottingham 2018 5 5 0

Indian openers came up with an attacking frame of mind in the second innings. With a mammoth first innings lead of 168, Indians went for the kill from the word go. K L Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan started to play strokes from the first ball. At one point, Rahul was scoring with over 100 strike rate. Though India lost both the openers before the end of the day's play, it did not stem the run flow. They finished on 124/2 at stumps on Day 2 with a comfortable lead of 292 runs.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya has said that comparisons with Indian legend Kapil Dev are unwarranted and that he should be left alone to perform on the basis of his capabilities. The all-rounder also took on his critics saying he doesn't play for them. "Comparisons are fine. But the problem with this (comparison) is that all of a sudden when something goes wrong and they are like he is not that. I have never wanted to be Kapil Dev. Let me be Hardik Pandya. I am good at being Hardik Pandya, and I have reached here till now played 40 ODIs and 10 Tests being Hardik Pandya, not Kapil Dev. "They have created their era, let me be Hardik Pandya. Let's stop comparing me with anyone. I will be happy if you don't," he said yesterday after a game-changing performance.

Pandya ran through the England line-up after Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah were unable to hit the right lengths. "I don't play for them (critics). They are getting paid for saying things which I don't even want to know or care. I play for my country. I am doing the right thing. My team is happy with me, nothing else matters," he said, aiming his guns at the recent criticism that has come after defeats in Birmingham and Lord's. He said that nothing had changed from the previous matches, whilst also commended the efforts of Ishant Sharma who took 2-32 and revealed that he shares a great chemistry with the seasoned pacer. "We were bowling the same length that we were bowling in the other games as well. It's just that we were getting enough swing and obviously the situation was such if they played a bad shot it would be India on the up again. So we had the cushion of having runs under the belt," he said.

"If you see the other two games I have done the same thing (bring variations in wrist and grip position). It's just that today I got the wickets, that's it. I feel that with my bowling style it is important to it because they will get used to it if I come and bowl with the same length. "I don't swing both ways that much, and my outswing is my main ball so that's why I keep on using. It makes difficult for them to get it exactly where I am bowling," he added. Talking about Sharma's influence, Pandya said, "Ishant and I, we keep talking about the game because I love to improve no matter how. So as bowlers we keep on taking. Captain has lots of things under his belt here, so as a bowling unit we need to step up and think in our way as well. We are going to make life difficult for the batsmen and Ishant was telling me the same thing don't go for the wickets. "If you keep bowling at the rights areas, you have the talent to get them. That's the same thing I tell him and same thing that we tell other bowlers too. Keep it tight, let's see what they do, let's check their patience and once again we saw the result what happens."





Here is the playing 11 of both the teams:

India playing 11: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, (c), Ajinkya Rahane, (w), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

England playing 11: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow (w), Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

head-to-head comparison in Test matches

Total

In England

In Nottingham

When and where to watch England vs India, 3rd Test

Matches played: 119India won: 25England won: 45Drawn: 49Matches played: 59India won: 6England won: 32Drawn: 21Matches played: 6India won: 1England won: 2Drawn: 3Match Date: 18 August - 22 August 2018Match Timing: 3:30 pm (IST), 10:00 am (GMT), 11:00 am (Local time)Match Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham, England3rd Test match will be broadcast on Sony Six, Sony Six HD in English Commentary. India vs England third Test match will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv app. Tatasky subscribers can also live stream match on Tatasky mobile app.