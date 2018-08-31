Ind vs Eng 4th Test Day 2: India look to take massive lead at Rose Bowl

On Day 2 of 4th Test match, India will look to consolidate their hold in the 4th Test match at The Rose Bowl cricket Stadium in Southampton. India will resume from the overnight score of 19/0 with (11) and Shikhar Dhawan (3) on the crease. If India cricket Team manages to get a lead in the 1st innings then they would be in a very good position to square the series, on the other hand, England pacers will look to get India out cheaply after Sam Curran’s brilliant performance by the bat. On Day 1, for the first time in 39 Tests picked unchanged playing 11 from the previous game. His feat of playing 38 Test with at least one change is bettered only by former South Africa captain Graeme Smith (44 times)





ALSO READ: Ind vs Eng 4th Test Day 1 highlights: India 19/0 at stumps; Curran hits 78





How Sam Curran take England 89/6 to 246/10



It was a brilliant performance from a 20-year-old Surrey boy which stopped India from running away to a position of absolute strength on the first day of the fourth Test. The pitch had quite a bit in it and the bowlers were in business all through the day, exposing England’s issues with the bat all over again. But from the middle of the second session, it was Sam Curran’s (78) brave innings with the tail for company that helped England reach 246 after being reduced to 86-6 at one stage. The Indian pace attack of Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami and Hardik Pandya were in complete control of the situation when Curran came in to bat at No. 8. The likes of Bumrah and Ishant were hitting a fuller length continuously and England had gone into a shell. Wickets were falling at regular intervals too to make things even more difficult for the hosts.It was at this point that Curran, who was dropped from the England team in Nottingham, decided to take the battle to India. He had come in with an attacking mindset and the moment he saw deliveries in his zone, he launched into attacking shots. The ball, too, probably wasn’t moving as much as it was in the first session and with comeback man Moeen Ali (40) ready to put in the hard yards, the runs slowly started to come. The duo was quick between wickets and the 81 runs they added in 24.5 overs gave England a glimmer of hope.





England opener Alastair Cook failed again

You can't wicket 5-6 wickets every session, says Bumrah

Stats after 4th Test Day 1

The ongoing series is the 3rd in which Joe Root has had a worse batting average of 24.33 from six innings thus far. Those leaner series were against New Zealand away (17.60) in 2013 and Sri Lanka at home (21.75) in 2016.

Ishant Sharma become the 7th Indian bowler to reach the milestone of 250 Test wickets. Among fast bowlers, he is the third Indian to complete the landmark after Kapil Dev and Zaheer Khan. The others are spinners Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin and Bishan Singh Bedi.

Now Alastair Cook played 29 test matches against India. He now equals former Australian captain Ricky Ponting in the list of players with most Test appearances against India.

Ishant Sharma is the 52nd bowler to go past 250 wickets in the history of Test cricket. However, his current average of 34.98 (at the end of England's first-innings) is the worst among them all.

Sam Curran has scored 205 runs from just four innings in the series so far. Only (440 runs from six innings) and Jonny Bairstow (212 runs from six innings) have scored more runs than him.

Here

is

the playing 11 of both the teams:

Before the 4Test it was expected that Alastair Cook might get back to form in Southampton where he scored a double century against India. Sadly, for him and England, it did not turn out to be the case as the left-hander fell for a mere 17, adding yet another poor outing to an already long list of low scores in this series.India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah doesn't believe India squandered a good position after all-rounder Sam Curran lifted England to 246 following a top-order collapse on the opening day of the fourth Test. Curran's resolute 78 bailed England out after they were reduced to 86 for six at one stage. The 20-year-old put on vital lower order partnerships with Moeen Ali and Stuart Broad. Bumrah said that it wasn't possible to induce another collapse in the English line-up. "You can't wicket 5-6 wickets every session," said Bumrah, who took two crucial wickets in the morning session to trigger a collapse. "They played well too, and built a good partnership between Sam Curran and Moeen Ali. When Curran came in to bat, he was playing the waiting game. As the ball got older, it stopped swinging a lot and there was less seam movement as well. "Then he played some shots and they scored some runs. After the break, we decided we had to create pressure again and work hard for a wicket, and things would follow." Bumrah said India were happy to be in the position they are in, and will look to exert further control in the match on day two morning. "If you'd told us in the morning that we'd get them out for 250, we'd have taken that any day. We had them 80 for five, but they played well too," he said. "You can't be too greedy and expect too much: 'Oh, they're 80 for five, so you should get them out for 100.' We're happy with this score and if we bat well, it will help us going forward."

India playing 11: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah



England playing 11: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson



4th Test details



Match Date: 30 August- 3 September, Thursday



Match Time: 15:30 IST, 10:00 AM GMT, 11:00 AM LOCAL



Match Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton, England.



4th Test match live streaming details



match will be broadcast on Sony Six, Sony Six HD in English Commentary. India vs England fourth Test match will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv app. Tatasky subscribers can also live stream India vs England 4th Test match on Tatasky mobile app.



India vs England head to head in test matches



Total



Matches played: 120



India won: 25



England won: 45



Drawn: 49



In England



Matches played: 60



India won: 7



England won: 32



Drawn: 21



England squad: Joe Root (c), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stuart Broad, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope, Chris Woakes, James Vince, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Alastair Cook, Jos Buttler and Adil Rashid.



India squad: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant(wk), Ajinkya Rahane, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Ishant Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav, Prithwi Shaw and Hanuma Vihari.