Ind vs Eng 5th Test Day 3 LIVE score: Can hosts dismiss India's tail early?

India captain Virat Kohli questions the "utility" of pre-series tour games if the touring side is not provided with ideal conditions and opposition before a Test series starts. India have lost back-to-back Test series in South Africa and England with many former greats, including legendary Sunil Gavaskar questioning as to why the team did not play adequate number of warm-up games. Click here to read what Kohli said about practice matches

Can Hanuma Vihari put up a fight against England pace attack? On Day 3 of 5th Test, overnight unbeaten batsmen – Ravindra Jadeja and debutant Hanuma Vihari—have a huge task to put India into a situation from where the team can bounce back in the final test at the Oval in London. Read full articke here

The Day 3 of 5th Test will provide another riveting contest at Kia Oval in London. Earlier in the match, England skipper Joe Root won the toss and elected to bat first in the meanwhile make another record of losing all the 5 tosses of a Test Series. In the first innings, England were reduced to 198/7 on Day 1 thanks to some superb bowling by India’s Ishant Sharma and Jasprit However, the next day i.e. Day 2, the birthday boy Jos Buttler put an aggressive 98-run partnership with to bring England back into the game. While India's susceptibility to quality swing bowling once again came to the fore as they struggled to reach 174 for six after England's tail wagged considerably to give the hosts an upper hand on the second day of the fifth and final cricket Test.



Team India Test record in last 15 years under various captains



A statistical lowdown will show that India under Sourav Ganguly's leadership drawn Test series in England (2002) and Australia (2003-04) apart from winning a Test in West Indies (a team that had Brian Lara, Carl Hooper, Shivanarine Chanderpaul) and a series in Pakistan. Under Rahul Dravid, India won twin series in West Indies (2006) and England (2007) apart from winning a Test in South Africa. Under Anil Kumble, India won a Test match on a bouncy Perth for the first time while under Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the Indian team won a series in New Zealand and also for the only time drew a series in South Africa.

