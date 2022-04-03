LIVE Score CSK vs PBKS IPL 2022: Jadeja-Agarwal captaincy under stern test
IPL 2022 CKS vs PBKS Live Score and Updates: Catch all the Live Score and Updates from Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings match 11 of the Indian Premier League Live from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
Chennai Super Kings | Punjab Kings | Indian Premier League
CSK vs PBKS LIVE:Chennai Super Kings have lost two out of two games and this is not the CSK that people have come to know of in the past 15 years. For the first time in 15 years they have a new leader around and hence Ravindra Jadeja, who has been given this opportunity, would look to turn things around when his team faces Mayank Agarwal led Punjab Kings in its third match of the season and second at the Brabourne Stadium, where it lost its previous encounter against Lucknow Super Giants.
CSK vs PBKS Toss Update
Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 Pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Chennai skipper Ravindra Jadeja and Punjab captain Mayank Agarwal would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the CSK vs PBKS toss would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.
CSK vs PBKS Expceted Team Changes
Chennai really need to work on their bowling combinations. Mukesh Chaudhary was not up to the mark whatsoever and neither was Shivam Dube. Dube is not a death bowler and hence with his slow cutters, he must be utilised in the middle overs. Rajvardhan Hangargekar or KM Asif who have shown that they are good yorker bowlers must be tried in place of Chaudhary or even both Chaudhary and Tushar Deshpande. The rest of the 11 looks settled.
Punjab Kings' management needs to speak to Mayank Agarwal and tell him that Raj Angad Bawa is an all-rounder and he must be bowled two overs alongside Odean Smith and Liam Livingstone. It is obvious that one of the four bowlers in Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh and Harpreet Brar would definitely have a bad day and it is then that Bawa, Livingstone and Odean need to be utilised. Thus Playing 11 should remain the same for Punjab but the roles need to change.
CSK Predicted Playing 11
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande
PBKS Predicted Playing 11
Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa(w), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Raj Bawa, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar
CSK vs PBKS Pitch Report
The Pitch at Brabourne Stadium is as flat as it gets and the results were evident in both the games played here. In the first game, a day affair, Delhi Chased down more than 170 easily while in the night game, with dew coming in, even 200 scored by Chennai against Lucknow Super Giants was not safe. Thus it is a proper graveyard of bowlers and batters can utilise it as much as they want.
CSK vs PBKS Mumbai Weather Report
Dew was a major weather concern in the last game and CSK coach Stephen Fleming went on to say that the ground at CCI-Brabourne was as wet as Niagra Falls. Well, he may have to repeat those same words if his side fields second because the ground is going to remain wet as the dew point here is expected to be 22 Degree Celcius. The Humidity will keep on increasing from 62% at 07:00 pm to 77% at 11:00 pm IST
