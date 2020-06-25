Liverpool on cusp of EPL title after 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace

JUST IN
AP | PTI  |  Liverpool 

Liverpool
Fabinho powered in the third from distance in the 55th minute and Sadio Mane raced onto Salah's throughball to complete a counterattack in the 69th to make it 16 wins in 16 home games in the league this season. Photo: @LFC

Liverpool is on the verge of ending its 30-year league title drought after cruising to a 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace with an attacking display that exemplified a dominant campaign.

Jrgen Klopp's team can even clinch the Premier League title on Thursday without playing if Manchester City fails to beat Chelsea. It then plays City, the second-placed defending champion, next Thursday.

"I'll watch the game tomorrow night not to prepare a celebration, I'll watch the game because we play against City a week later," Klopp said.

"Whatever happens tomorrow night we have no influence on it, so I'm not too much interested to be honest."

All that matters to Klopp is collecting the maximum two more points from seven remaining games to clinch the trophy. After stuttering in a 0-0 draw with Everton after the restart on Sunday, Liverpool was authoritatively rampant again against Palace on Wednesday.

Trent Alexander-Arnold curled in a free kick to start the rout against Palace and Mohamed Salah swept in the second before half time from Fabinho's dinked ball.
 

First Published: Thu, June 25 2020. 12:47 IST

