LSG vs DC: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of DY Patil Stadium

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2022 SRH vs LSG: Pitch Report, Weather, Dew Update of DY Patil Stadium
IPL 2022 CSK vs PBKS: Pitch Report and Dew Update of Brabourne Stadium
IPL 2022 RR vs RCB: Pitch Report, Weather, Dew Update of Wankhede Stadium
IPL 2022 KKR vs MI: Pitch Report, Weather, Dew Update of MCA Stadium, Pune
IPL 2022 SRH vs LSG: Toss Timing, predicted Playing 11 details of Match 12
-
The Lucknow Super Giants, fresh from an exciting win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad, courtesy of some great bowling from Avesh Khan and Jason Holder will be up against a David Warner strong Delhi Capitals at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, on April 07th, 2022.
The pitch report and weather forecast along with the dew update play a major role in the outcome of the game and hence both the captain, be it KL Rahul or Rishabh Pant and their team management will have their eyes out for a detailed report of the match determining conditions.
LSG vs DC Pitch Report
The wicket at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai has been one of the best wickets in this year’s IPL with the matches, both low and high scoring ones going down to the wire. There is help for bowlers, booth fast and spin and the wicket keeps getting better with the passage of time.
ALSO READ: LSG vs DC: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 15
LSG vs DC DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai Weather Report
Although humidity in the Navi Mumbai regions has risen considerably over a week or so, it has not resulted in so much dew as has been seen in the stadiums of Mumbai. For today’s match between Lucknow and Delhi, the humidity during the match hours of 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm IST would remain between 63-73%. The dew point will be at 23 Degrees Celcius while the temperature will hover between 31 and 29 Degrees Celcius between 07 to 11 pm.
LSG vs DC Live Streaming
The LSG vs DC match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. This match between Lucknow and Delhi, also the North India derby can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the match on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.
When and Where would LSG vs DC IPL 2022 Match take place?
The match between LSG and DC would begin at 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time and 1400 hrs GMT on April 07, 2022, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. It is one of the four venues selected for this year's Indian Premier League.
Where can people watch the IPL 2022 Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals clash Live and Exclusive?
People can watch KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants take on Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2022 Live and Exclusive on the Star Sports Network on their Television sets. On Smart Phones and online, the IPL 2022 match between LSG and DC can be Live Streamed on Hotstar Application and Website.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor