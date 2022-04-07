LSG vs DC: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of DY Patil Stadium

The Super Giants, fresh from an exciting win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad, courtesy of some great bowling from Avesh Khan and Jason Holder will be up against a strong at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, on April 07th, 2022.

The pitch report and weather forecast along with the dew update play a major role in the outcome of the game and hence both the captain, be it or and their team management will have their eyes out for a detailed report of the match determining conditions.

LSG vs DC Pitch Report

The wicket at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai has been one of the best wickets in this year’s IPL with the matches, both low and high scoring ones going down to the wire. There is help for bowlers, booth fast and spin and the wicket keeps getting better with the passage of time.





ALSO READ: LSG vs DC: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 15

LSG vs DC DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai Weather Report

Although humidity in the Navi Mumbai regions has risen considerably over a week or so, it has not resulted in so much dew as has been seen in the stadiums of Mumbai. For today’s match between and Delhi, the humidity during the match hours of 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm IST would remain between 63-73%. The dew point will be at 23 Degrees Celcius while the temperature will hover between 31 and 29 Degrees Celcius between 07 to 11 pm.

LSG vs DC Live Streaming

The LSG vs DC match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. This match between and Delhi, also the North India derby can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Network. To watch the match on the go, people can also tune into Mobile Application and website.

When and Where would LSG vs DC IPL 2022 Match take place?

The match between LSG and DC would begin at 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time and 1400 hrs GMT on April 07, 2022, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. It is one of the four venues selected for this year's .

Where can people watch the IPL 2022 Lucknow Super Giants vs clash Live and Exclusive?

People can watch KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants take on Rishabh Pant’s in the IPL 2022 Live and Exclusive on the Network on their Television sets. On Smart Phones and online, the IPL 2022 match between LSG and DC can be Live Streamed on Application and Website.