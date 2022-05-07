LSG vs KKR: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 53

and co seem to have found the right time just on time and they would look to continue with the same Playing as they face Lucknow Super Ginats in a game that they must win to keep their chances alive. Both the teams will fight it out against each other at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Here's how the Playing 11 of LSG and KKR would look like

As said earlier, the inclusion of Anukul Roy and Baba Indrajhith in the Playing 11 and making Shivam Mavi a permanent feature of the Playing 11. Kolkata will do a lot of good. And hence there is hope that the same 11 that beat the Rajasthan Royals, will be up and fighting the Lucknow side as well.

As for Lucknow, if Avesh Khan gets fit, they would have to include him and he is most likely to come in place of Krishnappa Gowtham.

LSG Predicted Playing 11

Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Dushmatha Chameera, Avesh Khan/K Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

KKR Predicted Playing 11

Baba Indrajith, Aaron Finch, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi

IPL 2022 vs Toss Timing and Details

vs today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Lucknow captain and Kolkata skipper would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the LSG vs KKR toss in today’s match would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.

LSG IPL 2022 Squad

Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Manish Pandey, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Ankit Rajpoot, Andrew Tye, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav

KKR IPL 2022 Squad

Aaron Finch, Baba Indrajith(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Pat Cummins, Sam Billings, Venkatesh Iyer, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammad Nabi, Sheldon Jackson, Chamika Karunaratne, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Aman Hakim Khan, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar, Harshit Rana