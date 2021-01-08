Manchester City women's team confirm four positive Covid-19 cases

-
Manchester City women's team on Thursday confirmed four positive COVID-19 cases due to which their FA Women's Super League clash against West Ham United has been postponed.
"Manchester City FC can confirm that Saturday's FA Women's Super League fixture against West Ham United has been postponed," Manchester City said in a statement.
"The Football Association has decided to postpone the match following four positive COVID-19 cases and a number of other mitigating factors affecting the City squad," it added.
Manchester City further stated that a new date for the game will be confirmed in due course.
This comes a day after the club had announced that men's first-team players Scott Carson, Cole Palmer and one member of staff returned positive for coronavirus.
"Manchester City FC can confirm that Scott Carson, Cole Palmer and one member of staff have tested positive for COVID-19. Both personnel will now observe a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine," the club said on Wednesday.
Manchester City on Thursday defeated Manchester United 2-0 in the Carabao Cup semi-final to seal a spot in the final.
