MI vs CSK: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 33

IPL 2022 Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Toss Timing and Details
Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma and Chennai skipper Ravindra Jadeja would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the DC vs PBKS toss in today’s match would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.
Here's how the Playing 11 of MI and CSK would look like
The Chennai Super Kings almost won their last match if it were not for Chris Jordan to bowl an atrociously expensive 18th over against Rashid Khan and concede the match by once again a wayward 20th over against David Miller. Thus, in likelihood, he will not be making the Playing 11 of the Chennai Super Kings in this game and Dwaine Pretorious might get the go-ahead ahead of him.
As for Mumbai Indians, they have tried all the variations and Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan, and Rohit Sharma not firing with the bat and Bumrah not being potent with the ball is causing them major problems. Thus changing the Playing 11 is no recourse to end their misery.
MI Predicted Playing 11
Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allan, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills
CSK Predicted Playing 11
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Maheehsh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary.
MI IPL 2022 Squad
Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Riley Meredith, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Ramandeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Rahul Buddhi, Arshad Khan
CSK IPL 2022 Squad
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, Dwaine Pretorius, Tushar Deshpande, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma
