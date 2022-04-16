MI vs LSG: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 26

-
-
IPL 2022 Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Toss Timing
Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 03:30 pm IST and 1000 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Mumbai Captain Rohit Sharma and Lucknow skipper KL Rahul would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the MI vs LSG toss in today’s match would take place at 03:00 pm IST and 0930 hrs GMT.
Here's how the Playing 11 of MI and LSG would look like
The Mumbai Indians team failed in the last game to chase down the total mainly because they did not have a finisher at the end. Even after having Fabian Allen at their disposal, their tactics of not going with him seems highly illogical given that neither Basil Thampi nor Jaydev Unadkat has performed exceedingly well to let both be on the same side. Either one of them should be rested to include Allen in the Playing 11.
As for Lucknow, they wouldn’t want to disturb the settled Playing 11 although Krunal Pandya needs to look within and search for his purpose in the team which he has not been able to fulfill in the last two games.
MI Predicted Playing 11
Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat/Basil Thampi, Tymal Mills
LSG Predicted Playing 11
V KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, K Gowtham, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan
MI IPL 2022 Squad
Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi, Fabian Allen, Daniel Sams, Tim David, Riley Meredith, Anmolpreet Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Ramandeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal, Hrithik Shokeen, Rahul Buddhi, Arshad Khan, Arjun Tendulkar
LSG IPL 2022 Squad
KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Manish Pandey, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Ankit Rajpoot, Andrew Tye, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav
