MI vs PBKS: Gayle leaves IPL 2021 bio-bubble, to refresh himself for T20 WC

(PBKS) batter has left the bio-bubble of 14th edition of (IPL 2021) ahead of his team’s match against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Friday at Dubai International Stadium.

“Over the last few months, I have been a part of the CWI bubble, CPL bubble followed by the IPL bubble, and I wish to mentally recharge and refresh myself,” said.

Gayle has scored 193 runs in 10 matches during with an below-par strike rate of 125.32 and an average of 21.44. His best score in was 46.

“I want to refocus on helping the West Indies in the T20 World Cup and would like to take a break in Dubai. My thanks to the for giving me the time off. My wishes and hopes are with the squad always. All the very best for the games coming up”, he further added



will play its next match against Mumbai Indians on friday and is still in race to qualify for the playoff with 8 points in 10 matches played so far.

The Chandigarh-based franchise PBKS has also confirmed the development and said that will be leaving the bio-bubble due to bubble fatigue.

“Having been a part of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) bubble and then the IPL bubble he expressed a desire to mentally refresh himself in Dubai before representing the West Indies in the T20 World Cup,” Punjab Kings said in the media statement.

Anil Kumble, Head Coach and Director of Cricket Operations, Punjab Kings, said, “I’ve played against Chris and have coached him at Punjab Kings and all through the years I’ve known him he has always been an absolute professional and we as a team respect his decision and desire to prepare himself for the T20 World Cup.”



It is expected that Chris will be in Dubai before joining up with his West Indies teammates for the T20 World Cup.

Satish Menon, CEO, Punjab Kings, said, “Chris is a legend who has changed the game of T20 cricket, and we stand by his decision. He is a part of the Punjab Kings family, and his presence will be missed. We extend all support to him and wish him success.”



