MI vs PBKS: Gayle leaves IPL 2021 bio-bubble, to refresh himself for T20 WC

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2021, MI vs PBKS, playing 11: Mumbai tweaks middle order, drops Ishan
IPL 2021: Check RR vs PBKS playing 11, live toss time, head-to-head score
DC vs PBKS highlights: Delhi moves to top of points table after 7 wkts win
IPL 2021, SRH vs PBKS Highlights: Punjab win by 5 runs, SRH out of playoffs
IPL 2021, MI vs PBKS Highlights: Mumbai Indians win by 6 wickets
-
Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Chris Gayle has left the bio-bubble of 14th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) ahead of his team’s match against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Friday at Dubai International Stadium.
“Over the last few months, I have been a part of the CWI bubble, CPL bubble followed by the IPL bubble, and I wish to mentally recharge and refresh myself,” Chris Gayle said.
Gayle has scored 193 runs in 10 matches during IPL 2021 with an below-par strike rate of 125.32 and an average of 21.44. His best score in IPL 2021 was 46.
“I want to refocus on helping the West Indies in the T20 World Cup and would like to take a break in Dubai. My thanks to the Punjab Kings for giving me the time off. My wishes and hopes are with the squad always. All the very best for the games coming up”, he further added
Punjab Kings will play its next match against Mumbai Indians on friday and is still in race to qualify for the playoff with 8 points in 10 matches played so far.
2021 IPL points table and team rankings
2021 IPL latest news
The Chandigarh-based franchise PBKS has also confirmed the development and said that Chris Gayle will be leaving the IPL 2021 bio-bubble due to bubble fatigue.
“Having been a part of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) bubble and then the IPL bubble he expressed a desire to mentally refresh himself in Dubai before representing the West Indies in the T20 World Cup,” Punjab Kings said in the media statement.
Anil Kumble, Head Coach and Director of Cricket Operations, Punjab Kings, said, “I’ve played against Chris and have coached him at Punjab Kings and all through the years I’ve known him he has always been an absolute professional and we as a team respect his decision and desire to prepare himself for the T20 World Cup.”
It is expected that Chris will be in Dubai before joining up with his West Indies teammates for the T20 World Cup.
Satish Menon, CEO, Punjab Kings, said, “Chris is a legend who has changed the game of T20 cricket, and we stand by his decision. He is a part of the Punjab Kings family, and his presence will be missed. We extend all support to him and wish him success.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor