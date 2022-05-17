MI vs SRH: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 65

-
-
Kane Willaimson has failed considerably in this season of the Indian Premier League and now is the time for him to come good for his team and keep them alive in the tournament until their last game. If they win this game against Mumbai Indians, only then will they be able to keep their hopes of playing the playoffs burning. Hence Williamson and his team could not afford to lose after losing five matches on a trot.
Here's how the Playing 11 of MI and SRH would look like
Mumbai Indians have played almost all [layers that they would have liked to play. They even dropped Kieron Pollard to accommodate Tristan Stubbs of South Africa as the big hitter, although he could not perform according to the expectations. R Sanjay Yadav, a Tamil Nandu player who has done well in domestic cricket is the only one not tried. He has performed well in TNPL and domestic T20s for the Tamil Nadu side and hence can be tried in place of Ramandeep Singh.
As for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, they have played all the players that they could and played their best possible Playing 11 in their last game. Hence, they would not want to make any change, but just hope that their best 11 perform to their potential.
MI Predicted Playing 11
Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Daniel Sams, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith
SRH Predicted Playing 11
Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan
IPL 2022 Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Toss Timing and Details
Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 pm IST and 1000 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma and Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. MI vs SRH toss in today’s match would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.
MI IPL 2022 Squad
Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Daniel Sams, Tilak Varma, Tristan Stubbs, Hrithik Shokeen, Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Kieron Pollard, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Fabian Allen, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Akash Madhwal, Rahul Buddhi, Dewald Brevis
SRH IPL 2022 Squad
Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Washington Sundar, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Sean Abbott, Ravikumar Samarth, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Glenn Phillips, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Sushant Mishra
