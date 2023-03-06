MI Women vs RCB Women: playing 11, live stream, pitch report, other details

Two old rival franchises from will face off again, but this time in the women's premier league. Mumbai Indians Women and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women will take on each other in WPL 2023 today at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

India's star performer, Smriti Mandhana, leads the RCB squad, while Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur holds MI's command in the first edition of the Women's Premier League 2023.

Table topper MI will play against the RCB in the fourth match of WPL in a high-profile game which is expected to be a total dose of entertainment.

The tournament is still in its early stage, and fans have already seen some amazing games as MI defeated Gujarat Giants in the opening match, while RCB lost its first against Delhi Capitals yesterday.

RCB-W vs MI-W Match details

RCB-W and MI-W will play against each other for the first time, in the fourth match of TATA WPL 2023. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

Where to watch live action?

People can watch live action on the Sports18 TV channel and Jio Cinema for free. Viacom 18 Media Pvt Ltd bought the media rights of the Women's Premier League from 2023 to 2027 for a total of Rs 951 crore, or about Rs 7.09 crore per match.

RCB-W vs MI-W Predicted 11

On the one hand, MI-W will look forward to continuing their dominating performance, on the othe, RCB-W will try to shift momentum to their side. Check out the possible 11 for both teams:

RCB-W (Expected): Smriti Mandhana (C), Sophie Devine, Heather Knight, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Preeti Bose, Megan Schutt, Renuka Thakur

Bench: Dane van Niekerk, Indrani Roy, Erin Burns, Poonam Khemnar, Sahana Pawar, Shreyanka Patil, Komal Zanzad

MI-W (Expected): Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

Bench: Heather Graham, Chloe Tryon, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Priyanka Bala, Dhara Gujjar

Pitch Report

Brabourne Stadium's surface provides a fair condition to the batters and the bowlers. The average first-inning score in the last five T20s played here is 186 runs. The team batting first has a much better record, so chances are that the team that wins the toss will elect to bat.