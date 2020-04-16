Mohammed Shami praises Rishabh Pant, says he has an amazing talent

Indian pacer has praised Rishabh Pant, saying that the wicket-keeper batsman has an amazing talent. Shami joined former cricketer on an Instagram live session where both discussed on a range of topics.

"Rishabh's talent is amazing and it is not like he is my friend that is why I am saying. It is just about confidence, the day he got that confidence, he will be very dangerous," Shami said during the session.

Shami also praised KL Rahul and said that the batsman is in his 'best form' and playing well in every position he is batting on while Pathan termed Rahul's form as 'unbelievable'.

"He smashes a lot. His current form is I think his career's best form. Wherever he is coming to bat, he is playing well. Hope his career continue to proceed like this," Shami said.

"His (Rahul) current form is unbelievable," Pathan said.

Shami also lauded Hardik Pandya calling him the "best all-rounder".

"If anyone wants to become an all-rounder, be like Hardik Pandya. He is the best all-rounder," Shami said.

Shami reveals he played 2015 World Cup with fractured knee



During the Instagram live session, Shami also revealed that he played the ICC 2015 World Cup with a fractured knee.

Shami had an impressive stint in the tournament as he was the second-highest wicket-taker for India behind Umesh Yadav. In seven matches, he picked 17 wickets at an average of 17.29 with best figures of 4-35 while Umesh Yadav clinched 18 wickets in eight games including two four-wicket hauls.

Talking about his World Cup experience, the 29-year-old speedster said he used to take three painkillers and injections to reduce the pain of his knee during matches.

"Sometimes there is an important match and you know you have to play it. In the 2015 World Cup, I carried a knee injury. I was not even able to walk, I used to take painkillers and injections. The physio Nitin Patel helped me, he gave me the confidence to complete the tournament. My knee needed an operation, they told me if I can endure the pain then I can play the World Cup," Shami said.

"The knee broke in the first match of the tournament, my thighs and knees had come to the same size, doctors had to take out fluids every day, I used to take three painkillers," he added.

The pacer further said the former skipper MS Dhoni has kept faith in him and motivated him during the tough phase of his career.

India faced a defeat at the hands of eventual champions Australia in the semifinal match at Sydney Cricket Ground. Chasing 329, India were bundled out at 223 as James Faulkner claimed three wickets while Mitchell Starc and Mitchell Johnson bagged two wickets each. Steve Smith's 105 guided home side to post a giant total of 328-7 in 50 overs.

"Before the semifinal match against Australia, I told the team that I cannot take any more pain. Mahi bhai and the management showed faith in me and they really kept confidence in my abilities. I played the match and gave just 13 runs in my opening spell. Then I went off the park and told Mahi bhai that I cannot bowl any longer. But he told me he cannot go to part-time bowlers and asked me to not give away more than 60 runs. I have never been in such a condition like this, some had said my career is over, but I am still here," he said.

Shami picks Test cricket as his favourite format due to its 'intensity'



When Irfan asked Shami to choose one format, the speedster picked T20I as the entertaining format while he termed the longest format of the game as his favourite format.

"For entertainment purpose, I would like to choose T20I but I would like to play Test cricket for the intensity of the game," he said.