Mumbai City beat Bagan 2-0, book AFC Champions League spot

-
ALSO READ
ISL: Mumbai decimate Odisha 6-1, set up league finale against Bagan
Hero ISL-7: ATK Mohun Bagan start off with 1-0 win over Kerala Blasters
ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City battle for bragging rights in top-two clash
ISL 7: All eyes on Mumbai City as they face Odisha in title decider
ISL-7: We have to play like champions to win derby, says ATKMB's Kotal
-
Mumbai City FC beat ATK Mohun Bagan 2-0 in the final league encounter of the Indian Super League on Sunday to book a place in the coveted AFC Champions League next season.
Sergio Lobera's side comfortably won after first-half goals from Mourtada Fall (7th minute) and Bartholomew Ogbeche (39th).
Despite losing the top spot to Mumbai, ATK Mohun Bagan will still harbour hopes of salvaging their season with a second successive Hero ISL title.
Being the team with the most goals from set-pieces this season, Mumbai drew the first blood in a similar fashion, scoring with their first shot on target.
Ahmed Jahouh's free-kick fell to an unmarked Fall, whose angular header gave Mumbai the lead.
The Mariners took control of the game soon after conceding but were forced to make a substitution in the 19th minute with Prabir Das replacing the injured Sandesh Jinghan.
Chances were far and few in between after the opening goal but it was from another set-piece that Mumbai doubled their advantage. Hernan Santana's free-kick rattled the underside of the crossbar and Ogbeche pounced on the rebound, heading into an empty net.
Mumbai started the second-half bright, piling up pressure on the Bagan defence. The Mariners, on the other hand, hardly tested Mumbai keeper Amrinder Singh despite dominating possession after the break.
The crossbar proved unlucky for Bagan again, denying Prabir a goal around the hour mark. The substitute lined up a shot from a distance that beat Mumbai keeper Amrinder but the ball fizzled out after striking the frame.
Antonio Lopez Habas' side went all out in the closing stages of the game, hoping to script a comeback but Mumbai's backline stood firm, defending in numbers.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor