Refresh / Auto Refresh
MI vs UPW Live Score, WPL 2023: Sciver-Brunt, Kerr take Mumbai to 182
Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz, Women's Premiere League 2023 Eliminator Live Updates: Catch all the live updates from the final battle before the final between Harman's side and Healy's UP
Topics Women's Premier League | Mumbai Indians | Uttar PradeshBS Web Team |
Amelia Kerr of Mumbai Indians play a shot during Womenâ€™s Premier League match held at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai on the 21st March 2023 Photo by: Sportzpics
Introduction
The Women’s Premiere League has so far made a lot of buzz as far as women’s cricket is concerned. Some parameters though have been lowered like the boundary lines made too short. But overall the excitement has remained intact as this league being the next big thing in women’s cricket.
READ MORE
READ MORE
MI vs UPW Live Score, WPL 2023
The Women’s Premiere League has so far made a lot of buzz as far as women’s cricket is concerned. Some parameters though have been lowered like the boundary lines made too short. But overall the excitement has remained intact as this league being the next big thing in women’s cricket.
Before the final game, The Mumbai Indians will be facing the UP Warriorz and the winner will meet the Delhi Capitals in the final.
In the Eliminator, the pressure will be more on both teams as they will be playing for a place in the final. The likes of Nat Sciver, Alyssa Healy and Deepti Sharma will be in focus in this game.
|UP Warriorz Batting
|Mumbai Indians Bowling
|Runs-
|Wickets-
|Run Rate-
|Overs-
|Batters- Sciver-Brunt, Kerr
|Bowler- Rajeshwari Gayakwad
|Runs Needed- 183
|Balls Remaining- 120
Mumbai Indians Playing 11
Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Melie Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque
UP Warriorz playing 11
Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Simran Shaikh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
MI vs UPW, WPL 2023 Toss
The toss between Harmanpreet Kaur and Alyssa Healy was won by the latter who decided to bowl first at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2023 Live Updates: Catch all the updates from the Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz from the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
READ LESS