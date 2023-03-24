MI vs UPW Live Score, WPL 2023: Sciver-Brunt, Kerr take Mumbai to 182

The Women’s Premiere League has so far made a lot of buzz as far as women’s cricket is concerned. Some parameters though have been lowered like the boundary lines made too short. But overall the excitement has remained intact as this league being the next big thing in women’s cricket.

Before the final game, The will be facing the UP Warriorz and the winner will meet the Delhi Capitals in the final.





MI vs UPW, WPL 2023 LIve Score UP Warriorz Batting Bowling Runs- Wickets- Run Rate- Overs- Batters- Sciver-Brunt, Kerr Bowler- Rajeshwari Gayakwad Runs Needed- 183 Balls Remaining- 120



Playing 11

Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Melie Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

UP Warriorz playing 11

Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Simran Shaikh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad In the Eliminator, the pressure will be more on both teams as they will be playing for a place in the final. The likes of Nat Sciver, Alyssa Healy and Deepti Sharma will be in focus in this game.

MI vs UPW, WPL 2023 Toss

The toss between and Alyssa Healy was won by the latter who decided to bowl first at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2023 Live Updates: Catch all the updates from the Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz from the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.