Mushrooming fly-by-night Cricket leagues cannibalising revenues

I state in the soon to be released updated, second edition of my book, Cricket World Cup: The Indian Challenge, that Indian successes on the field have occurred in spite of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), not because of it.

Presently, who is running Indian cricket and how it is being managed is a mystery, with a Committee of Administrators, honorary officials and paid executives comprising a chaotic coalition and Supreme Court orders on reforms being flaunted with impunity. It is in such conditions that BCCI representatives attended this month’s International ...