Must respect Bravo, Hetmyer, Paul's decision to not travel to UK: Holding

Former West Indies fast bowlers Michael Holding and Ian Bishop have said that everybody should respect and Shimron Hetmyer’s decision to not travel to England for three-match Test series.

Earlier, Bravo and Hetmyer along with Keemo Paul on Friday had refused to travel to UK for England vs West Indies Test series, also known as Wisden Trophy, starting July 8 .

"I think it's unfortunate as far as West Indies cricket is concerned. I'm not going to tell anyone that they should be going to England because Covid-19 is around, someone may get sick or even worse, " Holding said on his Youtube channel.

"But at the same time I think it's unfortunate for the West Indies team because these guys have quite a bit of talent, and they'll be missed," he added.

The Test series, to be played in a bio-secure environment to counter the Covid-19 threat, is subject to the final approval of the UK government. The contest will also mark the return of international cricket which was suspended in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Holding on Darren Bravo

Holding said England series would have been a good chance for Bravo to revive his career after being dropped for the Afghanistan Test in November.

"I'm sorry that Bravo in particular isn't going because Bravo, I think, needs to resuscitate his career. He started off so brilliantly, everybody thought he was going to be another great West Indian batsman.

"He hasn't really fulfilled that. I think the more cricket he can play now, especially for West Indies, the better chance he has of getting back on track and showing everyone the great player that he could be."

Hetmyer is very talented player: Holding

On the highly rated Hetmyer, Holding added: "Hetmyer, again, I think he's a very, very talented player. I think people have heard me talk about him in the past. Again, I'm sorry that he's not going so that he can get more opportunity to express himself. But I ain't blaming them for not going."

Here's what Ian Bishop said:

Bishop echoed Holding's sentiments, and said players must get an option during a health crisis situation.

You have to give players the option because it's a world health crisis.

If a player decides he does not want to take that health risk, you can't hold it against him in this context. The players know they are taking a risk if someone who replaced them goes on to have great success. That's a chance you take.

The first Test will be held from July 8-12 at the Aegeas Bowl while the remaining two at Old Trafford (July 16-20 and July 24-28). The West Indies squad will arrive in the UK on June 9 and will travel to Old Trafford for quarantining and training. The venue will be their base for three weeks before they move to the Ageas Bowl for the start of the first Test.

Concern for families is main reason why WI trio declined to tour England: CWI

Well-being of their families was the sole concern of Bravo, Hetmyer and Paul when they refused to tour England amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Cricket West Indies chief executive Johnny Grave has revealed.

‘Keemo Paul a sole breadwinner for his family’

The CWI CEO revealed that Keemo Paul is the sole breadwinner in his entire household and wider family. He was really concerned if something happened to him how his family would cope.

“He wrote passionately about how hard a decision it was for him and how much he loves playing for West Indies, but with consultation with his family he doesn't feel he can leave them and doesn't want to go on the tour,” said Grave.

The 22-year-old Paul, who has played three Tests, 19 ODIs and 18 T20Is for West Indies, had written an email to the board explaining his reasons for declining the tour.

Why Hetmyer chose not to travel for UK?

Grave revealed that Hetmyer, who consistently featured in the Test team since his debut in 2017, had also communicated in an e-mail to CWI that he "didn't feel comfortable from a safety point of view, leaving his home, leaving his family and heading over to England".





Bravo on not travelling to UK

Bravo too was concerned about the situation in the UK, where there have been over 2.70 lakh cases, and didn't want to leave his young family behind.

He also mentioned he made his decision with great remorse as it was always a huge honour for him to play for West Indies," Grave said.

"So, yes, perfectly valid reasons and the ones that we fully respect. We were never going to force or try to coerce and we didn't ask them to reconsider."

Cricket West Indies not going take any disciplinary action against the trio

Grave said their decision will not be held against the trio as the board too wants players who don't have any "nagging doubts" about the tour.

"It is in everyone's interest if you are not comfortable to say so and not tour and be certain that it is not going to be held against you.

"Rather than go, be worried, and ultimately don't perform or want to come home. So it is a good decision all round. We are still taking a strong Test side to England."

