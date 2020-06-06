Must respect Bravo, Hetmyer, Paul's decision to not travel to UK: Holding

-
ALSO READ
West Indies postpones three-match Test tour to England over coronavirus
Windies team intimidating, better than 2016 WT20 winners: Bravo
Won't force any player for England tour in July: WI captain Holder
1st ODI highlights: Hetmyer, Hope tons guide WI to 8-wicket win; lead 1-0
2nd T20 highlights: Simmons' 67* helps WI beat IND, levels series 1-1
-
Former West Indies fast bowlers Michael Holding and Ian Bishop have said that everybody should respect Darren Bravo and Shimron Hetmyer’s decision to not travel to England for three-match Test series.
Earlier, Bravo and Hetmyer along with Keemo Paul on Friday had refused to travel to UK for England vs West Indies Test series, also known as Wisden Trophy, starting July 8 .
"I think it's unfortunate as far as West Indies cricket is concerned. I'm not going to tell anyone that they should be going to England because Covid-19 is around, someone may get sick or even worse, " Holding said on his Youtube channel.
"But at the same time I think it's unfortunate for the West Indies team because these guys have quite a bit of talent, and they'll be missed," he added.
Holding on Darren Bravo
Holding said England series would have been a good chance for Bravo to revive his career after being dropped for the Afghanistan Test in November.
"I'm sorry that Bravo in particular isn't going because Bravo, I think, needs to resuscitate his career. He started off so brilliantly, everybody thought he was going to be another great West Indian batsman.
"He hasn't really fulfilled that. I think the more cricket he can play now, especially for West Indies, the better chance he has of getting back on track and showing everyone the great player that he could be."
ALSO READ: Black lives matter: Jordan pledges $100 mn to fight for racial equality
Hetmyer is very talented player: Holding
On the highly rated Hetmyer, Holding added: "Hetmyer, again, I think he's a very, very talented player. I think people have heard me talk about him in the past. Again, I'm sorry that he's not going so that he can get more opportunity to express himself. But I ain't blaming them for not going."
Here's what Ian Bishop said:
- Bishop echoed Holding's sentiments, and said players must get an option during a health crisis situation.
- You have to give players the option because it's a world health crisis.
- If a player decides he does not want to take that health risk, you can't hold it against him in this context. The players know they are taking a risk if someone who replaced them goes on to have great success. That's a chance you take.
Concern for families is main reason why WI trio declined to tour England: CWI
Well-being of their families was the sole concern of Bravo, Hetmyer and Paul when they refused to tour England amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Cricket West Indies chief executive Johnny Grave has revealed.
‘Keemo Paul a sole breadwinner for his family’
The CWI CEO revealed that Keemo Paul is the sole breadwinner in his entire household and wider family. He was really concerned if something happened to him how his family would cope.
“He wrote passionately about how hard a decision it was for him and how much he loves playing for West Indies, but with consultation with his family he doesn't feel he can leave them and doesn't want to go on the tour,” said Grave.
Why Hetmyer chose not to travel for UK?
Grave revealed that Hetmyer, who consistently featured in the Test team since his debut in 2017, had also communicated in an e-mail to CWI that he "didn't feel comfortable from a safety point of view, leaving his home, leaving his family and heading over to England".
ALSO READ: ECB self-isolation rule casts doubts on Root's inclusion for 1st Test vs WI
Bravo on not travelling to UK
Bravo too was concerned about the situation in the UK, where there have been over 2.70 lakh cases, and didn't want to leave his young family behind.
He also mentioned he made his decision with great remorse as it was always a huge honour for him to play for West Indies," Grave said.
"So, yes, perfectly valid reasons and the ones that we fully respect. We were never going to force or try to coerce and we didn't ask them to reconsider."
Cricket West Indies not going take any disciplinary action against the trio
Grave said their decision will not be held against the trio as the board too wants players who don't have any "nagging doubts" about the tour.
"It is in everyone's interest if you are not comfortable to say so and not tour and be certain that it is not going to be held against you.
"Rather than go, be worried, and ultimately don't perform or want to come home. So it is a good decision all round. We are still taking a strong Test side to England."