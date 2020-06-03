JUST IN
National Sports Awards: Ministry extends deadline till Jun 22 over Covid-19

Wednesday (June 3) was to be the last day of completing the nomination process but the period has been extended along with the relaxation in the process

BS Web Team & agencies 

The awards, including the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, are given away every year on August 29, the birth anniversary of hockey wizard Dhyan Chand, which is also celebrated as the national sports day.

The sports ministry on Wednesday has extended the deadline for submitting applications for the national sports awards till June 22. In the revised guidelines it also allowed athletes to self-nominate in view of the "difficulties" being faced by them to find recommenders amid the coronavirus (Covid-19) lockdown.

Wednesday (June 3) was to be the last day of completing the nomination process but the period has been extended along with the relaxation in the process because of the problems athletes are facing in "getting the recommendation of the prescribed authorities/persons due to country-wide lockdown on account of Covid-19 pandemic."


The Khel Ratna award, officially known as Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award in Sports and Games, is the highest sporting honour in India. The award is named after former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Khel Ratna is awarded annually by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. The recipient(s) is/are selected by a committee constituted by the Ministry. The athlete(s) is/are honoured for their spectacular and most outstanding performance in the field of sports over a period of four years at international level.

"...it has been decided to do away with the condition of submitting only with the recommendations of the authorities/persons prescribed in the awards scheme," stated a sports ministry circular.
 

"...the part of the application form requiring the recommendation of the prescribed authorities/persons may be left blank," it added.

The Ministry has invited only e-mail applications this year due to the pandemic.

What is Arjuna Awards?

The Arjuna Awards are given by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in India to recognise outstanding achievement in field of sports. The process of giving Arjuna Awards was started in 1961, which includes a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh and a bronze statue of Arjuna and a scroll.

The criteria for conferring Arjuna Award has been revised over the years. According to the revised guidelines, to be eligible for the award, a sportsperson should not only have had good performance consistently for the previous four years at the international level with excellence for the year for which the award is recommended, but should also have shown qualities of leadership, sportsmanship and a sense of discipline.

As per prescribed norms, the nominations for national awards can only be made along with recommendation of the national federation, sports board, and former awardees.

The relaxation offers a window of opportunities for those athletes who have neither been shortlisted by their national sports federations nor got the backing of previous awardees.
 

List of Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award winner:


Year  Name Of The Awardee  Discipline 
2019 Bajrang Punia Wrestling
Deepa Malik Paralympic
2018 Mirabai Chanu   Weightlifting 
Virat Kohli  Cricket 
2017 Sardar Singh  Hockey 
Devendra  Para – Athletic 
2016 P.V. Sindhu  Badminton 
Dipa Karmakar  Gymnastics 
Jitu Rai  Shooting 
Sakshi Malik  Wrestling 
2015 Sania Mirza  Tennis 
2013 Ronjan Sodhi  Shooting 
2012 Vijay Kumar  Shooting 
Yogeshwar Dutt  Wrestling 
2011 Gagan Narang  Shooting 
2010 Saina Nehwal  Badminton 
2009 Mary Kom Boxing 
Vijender Singh
Sushil Kumar  Wrestling 
2007 MS Dhoni Cricket 
2006 Manavjit Singh Sandhu  Shooting 
2005 Pankaj Advani  Billiards & Snooker 
2004 Lt. Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Shooting 
2003 Anju Bobby George  Athletics 
2002 K M Beenamol  Athletics 
Anjali R.Bhagwat  Shooting 
2001 Abhinav Bindra  Shooting 
2000-2001  Pullela Gopichand  Badminton 
1999-2000  Dhanraj Pillay  Hockey 
1998-1999  Jyotirmoyee Sikdar  Athletics 
1997-1998  Sachin Tendulkar Cricket 
1996-1997  Leander Paes Tennis 
1995-1996  N Kunjurani  Weightlifting 
1994-1995  K Malleshwari  Weightlifting 
1992-1994  Cdr. Homi D. Motivala  Yachting 
Cdr. P.K. Garg  Yachting 
1991-1992  Vishwanath Anand  Chess 
Geet Sethi  Billiards 

