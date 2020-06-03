National Sports Awards: Ministry extends deadline till Jun 22 over Covid-19

The sports ministry on Wednesday has extended the deadline for submitting applications for the till June 22. In the revised guidelines it also allowed athletes to self-nominate in view of the "difficulties" being faced by them to find recommenders amid the (Covid-19) lockdown.

Wednesday (June 3) was to be the last day of completing the nomination process but the period has been extended along with the relaxation in the process because of the problems athletes are facing in "getting the recommendation of the prescribed authorities/persons due to country-wide lockdown on account of Covid-19 pandemic."

What is

The Khel Ratna award, officially known as in Sports and Games, is the highest sporting honour in India. The award is named after former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Khel Ratna is awarded annually by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. The recipient(s) is/are selected by a committee constituted by the Ministry. The athlete(s) is/are honoured for their spectacular and most outstanding performance in the field of sports over a period of four years at international level.

"...it has been decided to do away with the condition of submitting only with the recommendations of the authorities/persons prescribed in the awards scheme," stated a sports ministry circular.



"...the part of the application form requiring the recommendation of the prescribed authorities/persons may be left blank," it added.

The Ministry has invited only e-mail applications this year due to the pandemic.

What is The are given by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in India to recognise outstanding achievement in field of sports. The process of giving was started in 1961, which includes a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh and a bronze statue of Arjuna and a scroll.

The criteria for conferring Arjuna Award has been revised over the years. According to the revised guidelines, to be eligible for the award, a sportsperson should not only have had good performance consistently for the previous four years at the international level with excellence for the year for which the award is recommended, but should also have shown qualities of leadership, sportsmanship and a sense of discipline.

As per prescribed norms, the nominations for national awards can only be made along with recommendation of the national federation, sports board, and former awardees.

The relaxation offers a window of opportunities for those athletes who have neither been shortlisted by their national sports federations nor got the backing of previous awardees.



The awards, including the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, are given away every year on August 29, the birth anniversary of hockey wizard Dhyan Chand, which is also celebrated as the national sports day.



List of winner:

Year Name Of The Awardee Discipline 2019 Bajrang Punia Wrestling Deepa Malik Paralympic