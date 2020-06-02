Deepti Sharma 'extremely grateful' to be nominated for Arjuna Award

JUST IN
Cricket not free from racism, I was a victim too, says Chris Gayle
New Delhi 

Indian cricketer Deepti Sharma on Monday said that she is "extremely grateful" to be nominated for the Arjuna award by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The 24-year-old spinner thanked her mentors and coaches for constant their and said she will keep on performing well in the future.

"I'm extremely grateful to be nominated by the @BCCI for the Arjuna award. Would like to thank all my coaches, mentors and the team for supporting me through the journey. Will keep giving my best," Deepti tweeted.
 

Deepti holds the record for the highest individual Women's ODI score by an Indian player and is also the only Indian spinner to take 6 WODI wickets.

Deepti was economical during India's run in the Women's T20 World Cup 2020. In the tournament opener against Australia, she gave just 17 runs in the four overs. While in the match against Sri Lanka, she delivered a standout performance by taking a wicket and giving away 16 runs.
What are Arjuna Awards?

The Arjuna Awards are given by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in India to recognise outstanding achievement in field of sports. The process of giving Arjuna Awards was started in 1961, which includes a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh and a bronze statue of Arjuna and a scroll.

The criteria for conferring Arjuna Award has been revised over the years. According to the revised guidelines, to be eligible for the award, a sportsperson should not only have had good performance consistently for the previous four years at the international level with excellence for the year for which the award is recommended, but should also have shown qualities of leadership, sportsmanship and a sense of discipline.

The BCCI also nominated Indian cricketers Ishant Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan for Arjuna Awards.

While Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma was nominated for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award 2020 by the apex body of cricket in India.

List of Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award winner:

Year  Name Of The Awardee  Discipline 
2019 Bajrang Punia Wrestling
Deepa Malik Paralympic
2018 Mirabai Chanu   Weightlifting 
Virat Kohli  Cricket 
2017 Sardar Singh  Hockey 
Devendra  Para – Athletic 
2016 P.V. Sindhu  Badminton 
Dipa Karmakar  Gymnastics 
Jitu Rai  Shooting 
Sakshi Malik  Wrestling 
2015 Sania Mirza  Tennis 
2013 Ronjan Sodhi  Shooting 
2012 Vijay Kumar  Shooting 
Yogeshwar Dutt  Wrestling 
2011 Gagan Narang  Shooting 
2010 Saina Nehwal  Badminton 
2009 Mary Kom Boxing 
Vijender Singh
Sushil Kumar  Wrestling 
2007 MS Dhoni Cricket 
2006 Manavjit Singh Sandhu  Shooting 
2005 Pankaj Advani  Billiards & Snooker 
2004 Lt. Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Shooting 
2003 Anju Bobby George  Athletics 
2002 K M Beenamol  Athletics 
Anjali R.Bhagwat  Shooting 
2001 Abhinav Bindra  Shooting 
2000-2001  Pullela Gopichand  Badminton 
1999-2000  Dhanraj Pillay  Hockey 
1998-1999  Jyotirmoyee Sikdar  Athletics 
1997-1998  Sachin Tendulkar Cricket 
1996-1997  Leander Paes Tennis 
1995-1996  N Kunjurani  Weightlifting 
1994-1995  K Malleshwari  Weightlifting 
1992-1994  Cdr. Homi D. Motivala  Yachting 
Cdr. P.K. Garg  Yachting 
1991-1992  Vishwanath Anand  Chess 
Geet Sethi  Billiards 

First Published: Tue, June 02 2020. 11:00 IST

