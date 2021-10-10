Neymar believes 2022 World Cup in Qatar will be his last for Brazil

-
Neymar has admitted that in all likelihood next year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar will be his last, as the strain of the game has taken its toll on the Brazilian's body and mind.
The PSG star has represented the Selecao at the 2014 World Cup on home soil and in Russia four years later but expects the tournament next winter to be his final appearance on football's biggest stage.
"I think it's my last World Cup," the 29-year-old said in DAZN's exclusive new documentary, Neymar & The Line Of Kings.
"I see it as my last because I don't know if I have the strength of mind to deal with football any more. So I'll do everything to turn up well, do everything to win with my country, to realise my greatest dream since I was little. And I hope I can do it," he added.
Neymar will be 34 in 2026 when the USA, Canada and Mexico will host the biggest competition in the world.
Aside from the Olympic gold, he won at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Neymar's only trophy with the national team came in 2013 when Brazil lifted the Confederation Cup.
