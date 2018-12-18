Nicholas Pooran, the Windies player who bagged Rs 4.2 crore at IPL auction

Nicholas Pooran emerged as one of the biggest surprise buys in the auction. The wicketkeeper-batsman from Windies was sold to at the auction at a whopping sum of Rs 42 million (Rs 4.2 crore).

Nicholas Pooran first came into limelight when he stuck a 24-ball-54 for Trinidad and Tobago Steel against the Guyana Amazon Warriors. He was part of the Windies side that played Under-19 World Cup in the UAE. Pooran, an ardent fan of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, pulled up a Dhoni-like performance in the quarter-finals of the tournament. Coming into the crease when Windies were struggling at 70-8, Pooran took his team to 208 by the end of the innings, by scoring 143 alone.

Pooran has appeared in six T20 Internationals and scored 105 runs at an average of 26.25. With five sixes, he has an impressive strike rate of 156. Overall in T20s, he has scored 1272 runs in 79 matches at an average of 19.87.

He made his T20 International debut in 2016 against Pakistan.