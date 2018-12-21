IPL 2019 auction: Here is the full player list of all eight franchises

The major highlight of IPL auction 2019, which concluded in Jaipur on Tuesday, was the emergence of lesser-known Indian players earning big in the auction. players auction witnessed a new list of millionaires with architect-cum-mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy and Jaydev Unadkat got hefty sum of Rs 84 million (Rs 8.4 cr) each while England all-rounder Sam Curran emerged as the highest overseas player with a price tag of Rs 72 million (Rs 7.2 cr). Varun, a little-known bowler, was purchased by the Kings XI Punjab while Unadkat, the left-arm quick, was snapped up by his former franchise -- Rajasthan Royals, who had released him after a satisfactory stint in IPL 2018.





Indian players such as Axar Patel (Delhi Capitals), Mohit Sharma (Chennai Super Kings) and Shivam Dube (Royal Challengers Bangalore) also breached Rs 50 million club in the auctions where stalwarts like Brendon McCullum and Dale Steyn went unsold.





Besides Curran, the other sought after overseas players were South African Colin Ingram, bought by the Delhi Capitals for a whopping Rs 64 million (Rs 6.4 crore,) while West Indian power-hitter Carlos Brathwaite was snapped up by the Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 50 million (Rs 5 crore).



Here is the full list of players:



Chennai Super Kings players list



Bought in auction: Mohit Sharma (Rs 50 million), Ruturaj Gaikwad (Rs 2 million)



Retained: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, M Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Billings, Mitchell Santner, David Willey, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Harbhajan Singh Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Dhruv Shorey, N Jagadeesan, Shardul Thakur, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi



Squad Strength: 25



Indian: 17



Overseas: 8



Delhi Capitals

formerly known

players list

Kings XI Punjab players list



Kolkata Knight Riders players list

Mumbai Indians players list

Colin Ingram (Rs 64 million), Axar Patel (Rs 50 million), Hanuma Vihari (Rs 20 million), Sherfane Rutherford (Rs 20 million), Ishant Sharma (Rs 11 million), Keemo Paul (Rs 5 million), Jalaj Saxena (Rs 2 million), Ankush Bains (Rs 2 million), Nathu Singh (Rs 2 million), Bandaru Ayyappa (Rs 2 million)Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Rahut Tewatia, Jayant Yadav, Manjot Kalra, Colin Munro, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Shikhar Dhawan2517Varun Chakaravarthy (Rs 84 million), Sam Curran (Rs 72 million), Mohammed Shami (Rs 48 million), Prabhsimran Singh (48 million), Nicholas Pooran (Rs 42 million), Moises Henriques (Rs 10 million), Hardus Viljoen (Rs 7.5 million), Darshan Nalkande (Rs 3 million), Sarfaraz Khan (Rs 2.5 million), Arshdeep Singh (Rs 2 million), Agnivesh Ayachi (Rs 2 million), Harpreet Brar (Rs 2 million), Murugan Ashwin (Rs 2 million).K L Rahul, Chris Gayle, Andrew Tye, Mayank Agarwal, Ankit Rajpoot, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karun Nair, David Miller, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mandeep Singh15Carlos Brathwaite (Rs 50 million), Lockie Ferguson (Rs 16 million), Joe Denly (Rs 10 million), Harry Gurney (Rs 7.5 million), Nikhil Naik (Rs 2 million), Shrikant Mundhe (Rs 2 million), Prithvi Raj Yarra (Rs 2 million), Anrich Nortje (Rs 2 million)Dinesh Karthik, Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shubhan Gill, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh, Shivam Mavi, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti2113Barinder Singh Sran (Rs 34 million). Lasith Malinga (Rs 20 million), Yuvraj Singh (Rs 10 million), Anmolpreet Singh (Rs 8 million), Pankaj Jaswal (Rs 2 million), Rasikh Dar (Rs 2 million)Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Anukul Roy, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Kieron Pollard, Evin Lewis, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne, Jason Behrendorff, Quinton de Kock2416

Rajasthan Royals players list

Sunrisers Hyderabad players list

Royal Challengers players list

Jaydev Unadkat (Rs 84 million), Varun Aaron (Rs 24 million), Oshane Thomas (Rs 11 million), Ashton Turner (Rs 5 million), Liam Livingstone (Rs 5 million), Shashank Singh ( Rs 3 million), Riyan Parag (Rs 2 million), Manan Vohra (Rs 2 million), Shubham Ranjane (Rs 2 million)Ajinkya Rahane, Krishnappa Gowtham, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Gopal, Aryaman Birla, S Midhun, Prashant Chopra, Stuart Binny, Rahul Tripathi, Ben Stokes, Steve Smith, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Ish Sodhi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mahipal Lomror2517Jonny Bairstow (Rs 22 million), Wriddhiman Saha (Rs 12 million), Martin Guptill (Rs 10 million)Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, T Natarajan, Ricky Bhui, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Shreevats Goswami, Khaleel Ahmed, Yusuf Pathan, Billy Stanlake, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Shakib Al Hasan, Abhishek Sharma, Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem2315Shivam Dube (Rs 50 million), Shimron Hetmyer (Rs 42 million), Akshdeep Nath (Rs 36 million), Prayas Barman (Rs 15 million), Himmat Singh (Rs 6.5 million), Gurkeerat Singh Mann (Rs 5 million), Heinrich Klaasen (Rs 5 million), Devdutt Padikkal (Rs 2 million), Milind Kumar (Rs 2 million)Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi, Nathan Couter-Nile, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kulwant Khejroliya, Marcus Stoinis2416