Olympic medalist Mirabai Chanu to be face of Adidas 'Stay in Play' campaign

German footwear and accessories major Adidas on Wednesday said it has roped in Tokyo Olympic Silver-medalist Mirabai Chanu as the face of its ''Stay in Play'' campaign for its latest product innovation designed to keep more menstruating women in sports.
The new TechFit Period Proof tights, featuring an absorbent layer to help protect against leaks when worn with a tampon or pad, Adidas said in a statement.
"Such innovations showcase Adidas' commitment to encourage and support women in sport. Adidas found that teenage girls are dropping out of sport at an alarming rate, with one of the key reasons being fear of period leakage.
"Using these insights, the brand set out to create a product that helps athletes stay in sport throughout their cycle by giving them an added layer of protection," it said.
After over two years of development and rigorous testing carried out at each stage of the journey, said Adidas.
Sunil Gupta, Senior Director, Brand Adidas, India said, It is our commitment to revolutionise our product offering and services to better support the needs of our diverse women community. Our ambition with this product is to keep women in sport by giving them the confidence to train during their period
Mirabai Chanu said, I am thrilled to see the products which will help girls break barriers and be in action. The desire to stay in play no matter what the situation has always been my priority.
The collection is already available in India from Aug 15, 2021 on selected Adidas stores along with its online portal.
