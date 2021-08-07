- Downbeat Indian consumers withhold spending amid pandemic, says RBI survey
Tokyo Olympics 2020 live: Aditi Ashok in silver medal contention in Golf
Golfer Aditi Ashok is in silver medal contention heading into the final round off women's individual strokeplay.
Topics
2020 Tokyo olympics | Neeraj Chopra
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Aditi Ashok
India will be hoping for a medal from Neeraj Chopra as he competes in the men’s javelin throw final. Chopra threw 86.59m in the qualification round and expectations will be high.
Besdies, Bajrang Punia will fight for bronze medal in the men’s freestyle 65kg category.
Golfers Aditi, Diksha Dagar will also be competing in the individual stroke play, fourth round. Aditi is in contention of a medal.
Here is India's schedue at Tokyo Olympics’ Day 15 (August 7)
Tokyo Olympics 2020 live telecast India and streaming details
The live broadcast of India’s Olympics matches will take place on Sony Sports Network. Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD and Sony SIX HD/SD with English commentary. Sony TEN 3 HD/SD to live telecast Tokyo Olympics 2021 with Hindi Commentary. DD Sports will live broadcast India matches on its Direct-to-home DTH service.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
