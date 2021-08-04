Tokyo Olympics Live: Neeraj Chopra in action in Javelin Throw at 5:30 am
Medal-hopful Neeraj Chopra will be in action early in the morning while Lovlina Borgohain will challenge world champion Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey in the semi-final of the women's 69kg at Tokyo 2020
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
A big day for India's women's hockey team as the Rani Rampal-led side take on Argentina in the broze medal match at 3:30 pm today in Tokyo Olympics 2020.
India's women's hockey team is playing in the semifinals for the first time in Olympics while Argentina have figured in semifinals in four editions of the Games from 2000 to 2012, reaching the final twice. The South Americans had finished seventh in Rio de Janeiro while India ended 12th and last in the field.
Besdies, medal-hopful Neeraj Chopra will be in action early in the morning in Javelin throw competition. Three Indian wrestlers will prove their mettle as Ravi Kumar, Anshu Malik, and Deepak Punia play their respective matches today.
Welterweight boxer Lovlina Borgohain will challenge world champion Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey in the semi-final of the women’s 69kg at Tokyo 2020. The 23-year-old from Assam is the last boxer from India who is still competing at the Tokyo Olympics. The other eight boxers crashed out early. Lovlina Borgohain is assured of a bronze medal. She is the third Indian boxer to win a medal at the Olympics, after Vijender Singh in 2008 and Mary Kom in 2012.
Tokyo Olympics 2020 live telecast India and streaming details
The live broadcast of India’s Olympics matches will take place on Sony Sports Network. Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD and Sony SIX HD/SD with English commentary. Sony TEN 3 HD/SD to live telecast Tokyo Olympics 2021 with Hindi Commentary. DD Sports will live broadcast India matches on its Direct-to-home DTH service.
The live streaming of Olympics 2021 will be available on Sony LIV App and website.
