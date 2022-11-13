PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 Final: Pitch, weather and the Twitter buildup

It is time for the final of the T20 World Cup 2022. The tournament has been running since October 16 and it is only after 27 days that finally, the moment of reckoning has arrived. The excitement level is going over the roofs while there is that teeny-tiny fear of the rain which has so far evaded the MCG. Twitter is abuzz with plenty of reaction related to pitch, weather and of course the mega final. Will it be Babar Azam's team or will it be and his men in red and blue that will lift the cup?

30 Saal baad Cricket ki 2 behtreen teams ka final. Very excited! I am Dil Dil but if Pakistan do what they did in 1992, then I might have to sing Dil Dil . Acha khelna!#EkSaathForCricket #ENGvsPAK #T20WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/LEGlItQ5X2 — Christian Turner (@CTurnerFCDO) November 13, 2022

Still three and a half hours until first ball but already a bustling atmosphere around the MCG #ENGvPAK #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/lV7Tkbqut0 — Andrew McGlashan (@andymcg_cricket) November 13, 2022