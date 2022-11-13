PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 Final: Pitch, weather and the Twitter buildup

-
The excitement levels for the final outside the team hotel #WeHaveWeWill | #T20WorldCup | #PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/mBIMf4NVOF— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 13, 2022
30 Saal baad Cricket ki 2 behtreen teams ka final. Very excited! I am Dil Dil but if Pakistan do what they did in 1992, then I might have to sing Dil Dil . Acha khelna!#EkSaathForCricket #ENGvsPAK #T20WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/LEGlItQ5X2 — Christian Turner (@CTurnerFCDO) November 13, 2022
Still three and a half hours until first ball but already a bustling atmosphere around the MCG #ENGvPAK #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/lV7Tkbqut0— Andrew McGlashan (@andymcg_cricket) November 13, 2022
No rain in Melbourne so far. #ICCT20WorldCup #PakistanCricket #EngvsPak @RevSportz— Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) November 13, 2022
Interesting-looking pitch. Lovely patches of green up and down the surface. Can’t wait to see the likes of Afridi, Naseem, Rauf and Mark Wood run in at the MCG tonight at the #T20WorldCupFinal. And still all clear here #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Ymq5NDLwSV— Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) November 13, 2022
First Published: Sun, November 13 2022. 12:47 IST