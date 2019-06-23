Pak vs SA Preview ICC CWC 2019: Do-or-die clash for Pakistan, South Africa

An inconsistant Pakistan cricket team will clash against a vulnerable South Africa cricket team at Lord's in the 30th match on Sunday. Both South Africa and Pakistan have 3 points in the after playing six and five matches respectively but the Proteas are placed at eighth spot while the latter is at the ninth position due to difference in run rate.

South Africa is virtually out of the semi-finals race after losing to New Zealand at Edgbaston, Birmingham as Kane Williamson snatched the victory from Proteas in a must win game. on the other hand, Pakistan might still sneak into the semifinals, provided they win their remaining four games and other results go in their favour.

When Pakistan were pummelled by West Indies in their tournament opener, many of their loyal fans drew parallel to their triumphant campaign in 1992 when they scripted a sensational turnaround to win the title.

However, following Pakistan's heavy loss against India on June 16, hope seems to be waning for the side. was the lone warrior in the bowling department against India and their batting and fielding, too, was a big let down once again. Senior player Shoaib Malik, who has not been among the runs so far, is not expected to get another game in his last competition before he retires from ODI cricket.

South Africa, too, have not learnt from their mistakes in what has been a disappointing campaign. They did have their moments in the previous game against New Zealand but let the Kane Williamson-led side off the hook and paid the price for it. Leggie Imran Tahir and batsman J P Duminy will retire from ODIs after the conclusion of the team's campaign here.

It will also be the first match at the Lord's in the World Cup and it remains to be seen how the pitch will play.

playing 11 prediction Pakistan playing 11: 1 Imam-ul-Haq, 2 Fakhar Zaman, 3 Babar Azam, 4 Mohammad Hafeez, 5 (captain), 6 Shoaib Malik, 7 Imad Wasim, 8 Shadab Khan, 9 Wahab Riaz, 10 Hasan Ali 11 South Africa playing 11: (C), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Imran Tahir.

ICC World Cup 2019, Match 30: Date and Day: June 23, 2019, Sunday. Place: Lord's, London Time: 3:00 pm IST, 13:30 am local time