ICC CWC 2019 NZ vs WI LIVE: Brathwaite hits 50, gives hope to West Indies
Pak vs SA Preview ICC CWC 2019: Do-or-die clash for Pakistan, South Africa

South Africa is virtually out of semi-finals after losing to New Zealand. Pakistan might still sneak into the semifinals, provided they win their remaining games and other results go in their favour

BS Web Team & Agencies 

Pakistan cricket team, ICC World Cup 2019
Pakistan cricket team, ICC World Cup 2019 (Photo: ICC)

An inconsistant Pakistan cricket team will clash against a vulnerable South Africa cricket team at Lord's in the 30th match ICC World Cup 2019 on Sunday. Both South Africa and Pakistan have 3 points in the ICC World Cup 2019 points table after playing six and five matches respectively but the Proteas are placed at eighth spot while the latter is at the ninth position due to difference in run rate.

South Africa is virtually out of the semi-finals race after losing to New Zealand at Edgbaston, Birmingham as Kane Williamson snatched the victory from Proteas in a must win game. on the other hand, Pakistan might still sneak into the semifinals, provided they win their remaining four games and other results go in their favour.

When Pakistan were pummelled by West Indies in their tournament opener, many of their loyal fans drew parallel to their triumphant campaign in 1992 when they scripted a sensational turnaround to win the title.

However, following Pakistan's heavy loss against India on June 16, hope seems to be waning for the side. Mohammad Amir was the lone warrior in the bowling department against India and their batting and fielding, too, was a big let down once again. Senior player Shoaib Malik, who has not been among the runs so far, is not expected to get another game in his last competition before he retires from ODI cricket.

South Africa, too, have not learnt from their mistakes in what has been a disappointing campaign. They did have their moments in the previous game against New Zealand but let the Kane Williamson-led side off the hook and paid the price for it. Leggie Imran Tahir and batsman J P Duminy will retire from ODIs after the conclusion of the team's campaign here.

It will also be the first match at the Lord's in the World Cup and it remains to be seen how the pitch will play.

Pakistan vs South Africa playing 11 prediction

Pakistan playing 11: 1 Imam-ul-Haq, 2 Fakhar Zaman, 3 Babar Azam, 4 Mohammad Hafeez, 5 Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), 6 Shoaib Malik, 7 Imad Wasim, 8 Shadab Khan, 9 Wahab Riaz, 10 Hasan Ali 11 Mohammad Amir.

South Africa playing 11: Faf du Plessis (C), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Imran Tahir.


ICC World Cup 2019, Match 30: Pakistan vs South Africa Live streaming details

Date and Day: June 23, 2019, Sunday.

Place: Lord's, London

Time: 3:00 pm IST, 13:30 am local time

The World Cup 2019 Pakistan vs South Africa match live streaming will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of the World Cup 2019 Pakistan vs South Africa match will be available on Hotstar.


Squads

South Africa World Cup squad: Faf du Plessis (captain), Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, JP Duminy, Dwaine Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Pakistan World Cup squad: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c, wk), Asif Ali, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Imam-ul-Haq, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Fakhar Zaman
First Published: Sun, June 23 2019. 01:51 IST

