JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 » News

PAK vs SL Live score Cricket World Cup 2019: A battle of underdogs

The odds are in favour of Pakistan, who have won all seven World Cup matches against Island nation dating back to the inaugural World Cup in 1975. Check Pak vs SL LIVE score, toss updates

BS Web Team 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Pakistan cricket team, ICC CWC 2019
Pakistan cricket team. Photo: AP | PTI
In today’s match of ICC cricket World Cup 2019 (CWC), Pakistan cricket team led by Sarfaraz Ahmed will look to carry the winning momentum, when they take on the Sri Lankan cricket team at County Ground, Bristol. Both the teams, who were outplayed in their opening games, won their second games and made sure their fans don't lose hope. However, the odds are in favour of Pakistan, who have won all seven World Cup matches against the island nation dating back to the inaugural World Cup in 1975. On the eve of the match, Dimuth Karunaratne insisted that Sri Lanka can end their wretched World Cup record against Pakistan on Friday.

Check 2019 cricket world cup points table here
 
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE score
 

ICC CWC 2019, MATCH 11: Pak vs SL LIVE streaming 

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka world cup match will start at 3:00 pm IST. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 in English Commentary and on Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. You can also live stream Pak vs SL cricket match on the Hotstar app and the Hotstar website.

Stay tuned for Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE score, toss, playing 11 updates and match commentary here

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh