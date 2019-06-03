From super over to reserve day: A handy guide to ICC cricket world cup 2019

The first four days in ICC cricket World Cup 2019 have been rather uneventful, except Match 5, where Bangladesh amassed their highest score in an ICC tournament. So far, South Africa have had a terrible outing, having lost two matches. Pakistan’s batting line-up, meanwhile, was ripped apart as West Indies bowlers used a barrage of short deliveries on a green pitch. Virat Kohli’s India are yet to begin their campaign; they will play their first match against South Africa on June 6 at Southampton. Surely, the entire tournament will not be a dry affair and we will see more intense contests. There will also be closely fought battles — last-over finishes, even ties. What will happen in such a case to decide the winner? How will the matches be decided? Will there be a If so, what are reserve days for?





Let’s take a look at the rules for such scenarios. Here is your handy guide to ICC Cricket World Cup 2019:

When will a be used for deciding the winner of a match?

Super Overs are to be pressed into service only in the semi-finals and final. This is unlike preceding World Cups, when were available only for the final match.

Who goes through to the semis if two or three teams have the same points on the points table?

The following will be considered in the same order to decide who advances to the semis and who does not:

1. Number of wins

2. Net run rate

3. Head to head game result

4. Pre-tournament seeding

What happens if it rains? Are there reserve days?

Reserve days are only for semi-finals and the final. If a match is interrupted on the match day, it will continue on the reserve day, not start afresh. There are no reserve days for group games, but extra time has been allotted. A match can go on for 75 minutes past the scheduled close of play. In some cases, the match referee could extend play by a further hour beyond that.

Who goes through to the final if a semi-final match is washed out?

If a semi-final is washed out, the team that was ranked higher during the league stage qualifies for the final.

What if the final is washed out?

If the reserve day for the ICC CWC 2019 finals is also washed out, the two finalists share the trophy.