Paris Saint-Germain confirm termination of manager Thomas Tuchel's contract

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Tuesday confirmed the sacking of manager Thomas Tuchel.
"After an in-depth analysis of its sporting situation, Paris Saint-Germain decided to terminate Thomas Tuchel's contract," the club said in a statement.
Tuchel became PSG coach in July 2018, going on to manage the capital club 127 times in all competitions, with 95 wins, 12 draws and 20 defeats.
His trophy haul covers two Ligue 1 titles in 2019 and 2020, the Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue in 2020, two Trophees de Champions in 2018 and 2019 as well as leading PSG to the first Champions League final in the club's history last August.
In the ongoing 2020-2021 season of Ligue 1, PSG hold the third position on the points table with 35 points, one point behind the table-toppers Lyon.
Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Chairman and CEO of PSG, thanked Tuchel for all the work he did and wished him all the best.
"I would like to thank Thomas Tuchel and his staff for all they have contributed to the club. Thomas has put a lot of energy and passion into the job, and we will of course remember the good moments we shared together. I wish him all the best for the future," Al-Khelaifi said in a statement.
