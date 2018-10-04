JUST IN
Paytm inks 3-yr deal with FC Goa to manage end-to-end ticketing for matches

The first home match is slated to be held on October 24

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Digital payments major Paytm Thursday said it has signed a three-year partnership with FC Goa to manage the end-to-end ticketing for matches held at the football club's home stadium - Fatorda Stadium.

No financial details of the deal were disclosed.

"As a part of this engagement, Paytm and its subsidiary Insider.in will manage the end-to-end ticketing for all matches held at FC Goa's home stadium, the Fatorda Stadium, Goa. Apart from enabling ticketing at the venue, the company will also manage payments for F&B using the Paytm Tap Card and merchandise sales, both online and offline at the stadium during the matches," Paytm said in a statement.

