Paytm inks 3-yr deal with FC Goa to manage end-to-end ticketing for matches

Digital payments major Thursday said it has signed a three-year partnership with to manage the end-to-end ticketing for matches held at the football club's home stadium -

No financial details of the deal were disclosed.

"As a part of this engagement, and its subsidiary Insider.in will manage the end-to-end ticketing for all matches held at FC Goa's home stadium, the Fatorda Stadium, Goa. Apart from enabling ticketing at the venue, the company will also manage payments for F&B using the Tap Card and merchandise sales, both online and offline at the stadium during the matches," Paytm said in a statement.

The first home match is slated to be held on October 24.