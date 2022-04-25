PBKS vs CSK: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 38

-
IPL 2022 Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super King Toss Timing and Details
Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super King today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Punjab captain Mayank Agarwal and Chennai skipper Ravindra Jadeja would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the PBKS vs CSK toss in today’s match would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.
Here's how the Playing 11 of PBKS and CSK would look like
The Punjab Kings have backed Jonny Bairstow far too long and have not played Bhanuka Rajapaksa who was looking in really good touch. But now it seems, that Bhanuka must be recalled in Bairstow’s place and Shahrukh Khan must also be told clearly about his role which is to take care of the death overs, which he has not been able to do so far.
As for the Super Kings, they would look to pursue with the same Playing 11 that won them the last game, in spite of the fact that it had Mitchell Santner in it instead of Moeen Ali.
PBKS Predicted Playing 11
Mayank Agarwal (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow/Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora
CSK Predicted Playing 11
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner/Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (C), MS Dhoni (wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary
PBKS IPL 2022 Squad
Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal(c), Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Benny Howell, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Prerak Mankad, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa
CSK IPL 2022 Squad
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana, Chris Jordan, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Tushar Deshpande, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Matheesha Pathirana, Bhagath Varma
