PBKS vs SRH: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of DY Patil Stadium

Three back-to-back victories and now aim to get to the top of the table of the 2022, just one week after it was placed at the bottom. In its quest for the fourth consecutive win, a feat not achieved by any team so far in this season of the IPL, the Sunrisers will go one on one with the at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on April 17, 2022.

The Kings on their part bounced back after a brutal loss to Gujarat Titans and are heading into this game after a victory over the Mumbai Indians and they also have a chance to go atop if they manage to win this game as they too are on six points from an equal number of matches.

PBKS vs SRH Pitch Report

The Pitch at the Dy Patil Stadium is one made for quality cricket as chasing even 160 has proved tough at this wicket. For today’s match between Punjab and Hyderabad, the pitch will have something for the bowlers as it will offer some bounce for pacers and grip for the spinners. Being a day game, the spinners might enjoy the pitch a bit more than usual.

PBKS vs SRH DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai Weather Report

The Stadiums in Mumbai are notorious for the amount of effect dew has on the outcome of the game. However, due to being a day game, the dew factor is negated.

For today’s match between Punjab and Hyderabad, the humidity during the match hours of 03:00 pm to 07:00 pm IST would remain between 51-69%, while the temperature will hover between 31 to 29 Degrees Celcius between 03 to 07 pm.

The PBKS vs SRH match would start at 03:30 pm IST at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

The match between PBKS and SRH would begin at 03:30 pm Indian Standard Time and 1000 hrs GMT on April 17, 2022, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. It is one of the four venues selected for this year's .

People can watch Mayank Agarwal's take on Kane Williamson's in the IPL 2022 Live and Exclusive on the Network on their Television sets. On Smart Phones and online, the IPL 2022 match between PBKS and SRH can be Live Streamed on Application and Website.