PBKS vs SRH: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of DY Patil Stadium

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2022 CSK vs PBKS: Pitch Report and Dew Update of Brabourne Stadium
PBKS vs GT: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of Brabourne Stadium
MI vs PBKS: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of MCA Stadium, Pune
IPL 2022 SRH vs LSG: Pitch Report, Weather, Dew Update of DY Patil Stadium
CSK vs SRH: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of DY Patil Stadium
-
Three back-to-back victories and Sunrisers Hyderabad now aim to get to the top of the table of the Indian Premier League 2022, just one week after it was placed at the bottom. In its quest for the fourth consecutive win, a feat not achieved by any team so far in this season of the IPL, the Sunrisers will go one on one with the Punjab Kings at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on April 17, 2022.
The Kings on their part bounced back after a brutal loss to Gujarat Titans and are heading into this game after a victory over the Mumbai Indians and they also have a chance to go atop if they manage to win this game as they too are on six points from an equal number of matches.
PBKS vs SRH Pitch Report
The Pitch at the Dy Patil Stadium is one made for quality cricket as chasing even 160 has proved tough at this wicket. For today’s match between Punjab and Hyderabad, the pitch will have something for the bowlers as it will offer some bounce for pacers and grip for the spinners. Being a day game, the spinners might enjoy the pitch a bit more than usual.
PBKS vs SRH DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai Weather Report
The Stadiums in Mumbai are notorious for the amount of effect dew has on the outcome of the game. However, due to being a day game, the dew factor is negated.
For today’s match between Punjab and Hyderabad, the humidity during the match hours of 03:00 pm to 07:00 pm IST would remain between 51-69%, while the temperature will hover between 31 to 29 Degrees Celcius between 03 to 07 pm.
PBKS vs SRH Live Streaming
The PBKS vs SRH match would start at 03:30 pm IST at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. This match between Punjab and Hyderabad can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the match on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.
When and Where would PBKS vs SRH IPL 2022 Match take place?
The match between PBKS and SRH would begin at 03:30 pm Indian Standard Time and 1000 hrs GMT on April 17, 2022, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. It is one of the four venues selected for this year's Indian Premier League.
Where can people watch the IPL 2022 Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad and Exclusive?
People can watch Mayank Agarwal’s Punjab Kings take on Kane Williamson's Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2022 Live and Exclusive on the Star Sports Network on their Television sets. On Smart Phones and online, the IPL 2022 match between PBKS and SRH can be Live Streamed on Hotstar Application and Website.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor