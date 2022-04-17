PBKS vs SRH: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 28

-
ALSO READ
PBKS vs GT: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 16
IPL 2022 SRH vs LSG: Toss Timing, predicted Playing 11 details of Match 12
IPL 2022 CSK vs PBKS: Toss Timing, predicted Playing 11 details of Match 11
CSK vs SRH: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 17
MI vs PBKS: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 23
-
IPL 2022 Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Toss Timing
Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 03:30 pm IST and 1000 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Punjab captain Mayank Agarwal and Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the PBKS vs SRH toss in today’s match would take place at 03:00 pm IST and 0930 hrs GMT.
Here's how the Playing 11 of PBKS and SRH would look like
Both the teams have been in good touch and hence tweaking the Playing 11 makes no sense as of now. Thus both Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad will in all probability go with the Playing 11 that played for them in their respective last games in IPL 2022.
PBKS Predicted Playing 11
Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Odeon Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora
SRH Predicted Playing 11
Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (C), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, J Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan
PBKS IPL 2022 Squad
Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh, Benny Howell, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Prerak Mankad, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa
SRH IPL 2022 Squad
Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Sean Abbott, Ravikumar Samarth, Shreyas Gopal, Glenn Phillips, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Saurabh Dubey
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor