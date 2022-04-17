PBKS vs SRH: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 28

IPL 2022 vs Toss Timing

vs today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 03:30 pm IST and 1000 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Punjab captain and Hyderabad skipper would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the PBKS vs SRH toss in today’s match would take place at 03:00 pm IST and 0930 hrs GMT.

Here's how the Playing 11 of PBKS and SRH would look like

Both the teams have been in good touch and hence tweaking the Playing 11 makes no sense as of now. Thus both and will in all probability go with the Playing 11 that played for them in their respective last games in IPL 2022.

PBKS Predicted Playing 11

(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Odeon Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora

SRH Predicted Playing 11

Abhishek Sharma, (C), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, J Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

PBKS IPL 2022 Squad

Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh, Benny Howell, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Prerak Mankad, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa

SRH IPL 2022 Squad

Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Sean Abbott, Ravikumar Samarth, Shreyas Gopal, Glenn Phillips, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Saurabh Dubey