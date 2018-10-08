PKL 2018: Can Steelers' Monu Goyat overcome Puneri Paltan challenge today?

In Match 3 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2018) season 6, Haryana Steelers led by Surender Nada will take on Girish Ernak’s Puneri Paltan at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. In PKL 5, Puneri Paltan have defeated Haryana Steelers in 2 of their 3 encounters and both wins against Haryana Steelers came with a comprehensive margin of 10-plus points. Puneri Paltan will be high on confidence after they came from behind and held U Mumba for a thrilling tie in last 30 seconds. Puneri Paltan’s raider Nitin Tomar was in superb form on Sunday against U Mumba and score first Super 10 for the team. Haryana Steelers, who qualified to playoffs in PKL 5 but failed to move further, will look start their PKL 6 campaign on a high in today’s first match. Haryana Steelers have the best defender from PKL Season 5, Surender Nada in left corner. He is likely to be supported by Sachin Shingade and Kuldeep Singh in covers and Vikash at right corner



Haryana Steelers Team news



Harayan Steelers are coming into the with a star raider Monu Goyat. He was bought by the Steelers for Rs 15.1 million in the PKL 6 auction, which is nearly 40% of the team’s budget. Monu Goyat had an impressive season five for Patna Pirates as he scored 191 raid points from 26 matches at an average of 7.3 per match but played as a second fiddle to Pradeep Narwal. It will be interesting to see how he excel his performance with all the limelight after Haryana bought him. With 191 raid points in PKL 5, Monu Goyat had the 4th highest raid points by any player and the highest by a secondary raider in Season 5 and finished the season with an impressive strike rate of 52. However, he struggled in his games against Puneri Paltan in Season 5 scoring just 6 points from his 2 games at an average of 3 per game and a strike rate of only 35.

Puneri Paltan Team news



In a thrilling Maharashtra derby on Sunday, Puneri Paltan managed to hold U Mumba for a tie thanks to their last-minute tactics. Puneri Paltan need to work on their defensive tactics as both the corners Sandeep and Girish Ernak fails to get maximum tackle points. Sandeep Narwal had a disappointing outing in the first match against U Mumba, scoring just 2 tackle points from 8 tackles. However, Overall, Sandeep Narwal is the 3rd leading tackle point scorer of Pro Kabaddi League with 215 tackle points to his name. U Mumba’s Debutant Siddharth Desai especially got the better of him multiple times on Sunday, as Sandeep Narwal got out thrice within the first 6 minutes. So, Sandeep Narwal needs to brush up his tactics to give Puneri Paltan much needed boast in PKL 2018.



Battle of Left corner’s: Surender Nada vs Girish Ernak



The two left corners in this match, Surender Nada and Girish Ernak are among the most successful defenders in Kabaddi League. Surender Nada (Haryana Steelers) is the of most successful left corner defenders in the league with 218 points from 70 matches at an average of 3.1 per match. While Girish Ernak is the 2nd most successful left corner with 176 points from 70 matches at an average of 2.5 per match. Overall, Surender Nada is the 2nd best defender of the league with while Girish is ranked 7th with 176 tackle points to his name. This is also a match-up between the 2nd and 3rd best defender of PKL as left-corner Surender Nada of Haryana and right-corner Sandeep Narwal ready to take on each other





Match 3: match details and live streaming info

Date: 8th October 2018, Monday

Time: 8:00 pm (IST)

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai



match will be broadcasted on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD in English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi in Hindi Commentary.