PKL 2018: Can Thalaivas continue their good form against UP Yoddha today?

In Match 4 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2018) season 6, Ajay Thakur’s Tamil Thalaivas will lock horns with Rishank Devadiga-led UP Yoddhas at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai today. Tamil Thalaivas and UP Yoddha have won one match each in 3 matches played between them, while one match ended in a tie. All three encounters between the two teams were close finishes with a margin of less than 5 points.

Kabaddi fans would expect a riveting contest between the two teams. Meanwhile, in the PKL opening game, Thalaivas thrashed defending champions Patna Pirates by 18 points which gave a hint of how the inclusion of Manjeet Chhillar and other changes in the squad has worked in favour of the team.

UP Yoddha Team news

UP Yoddha looks like an inexperienced side as Rishank has played the role of a main raider only once before in PKL 3 when he was the leading raid point scorer for U Mumba and scored 106 raid points at an average of 6.6, making him the second highest raid point scorer of that season.

Also, their defence lacks big names. However, the way U Mumba’s debutant Siddhartha Desai played last night and scored his first Super 10 in the first match shows pro kabaddi league is the tournament where stars are made. UP Yoddha can take inspiration from that and a teamwork will help them overcome their deficiency. Nitesh and Jeeva Kumar were the top 2 tackle point scorers of UP Yoddha in PKL 5 with 47 and 44 tackle points respectively. Jeeva Kumar has scored 7 Super Tackles in PKL 5, the most by any defender in the season. Jeeva Kumar had a tackle failure rate of over 60 in PKL 5, which could be the concern for UP Yoddha this time around. Also, both of them also had negative head-to-head against Tamil Thalaivas lead raider Ajay Thakur

Tamil Thalaivas Teams news

Tamil Thalaivas will be booming with confidence after they registered their first win in their home leg after a disappointing PKL 5. In the opening game of PKL 2018, Tamil Thalaivas surprised everyone by opting for Manjeet Chhillar in the left corner position. It paid dividends as the corner combination of Amit Hooda and Manjeet Chhillar unsettled the Patna raiding contingent. Both together had 7 tackle points with a tackle strike rate of 50 against a very strong raiding team. Amit Hooda has scored 4 tackle points at a tackle strike rate of 57, while Manjeet has scored 3 tackle points at a tackle strike rate of 43. Both have tackled the raiding sensation Pardeep Narwal twice each in the game. Manjeet Chhillar and Amit Hooda have collectively contributed 64% (7/11) of Tamil Thalaivas total tackle points in against Patna Pirates.

Match 3: match details and live streaming info

Date: 8th October 2018, Monday

Time: 9:00 pm (IST)

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai

match will be broadcast on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD in English and Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi in Hindi.

Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddha: Starting probable seven

Tamil Thalaivas: Amit Hooda (Right corner), Surheet Singh (Right in), C Arun (Right Cover), Jasvir Singh (Center), Darshan J (Left Cover), Ajay Thakur (Left in), Manjeet Chhillar (Left corner)

UP Yoddha: Nitesh Kumar (Right corner), Shrikant Jadhav (Right in), Jeeva Kumar (Right cover), Prashanth Kumar Rai (center), Nitin Mavi (Left cover), Rishank Devadiga (Left in), Pankaj (left corner)