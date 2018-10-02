JUST IN
PKL 2018: Iran's Fazel Atrachali to lead U Mumba squad in sixth season

U Mumba's franchise gave us a lot of shockers during the Pro Kabaddi league auctions. Not buying back Anup Kumar was the biggest of them

BS Web Team 

U Mumba Team in PKL 2018
Fazel Atrachali, Captain, U Mumba. Photo: @U_Mumba

U Mumba, owned by Ronnie Screwvala’s Unilazer Ventures Pvt. Ltd, consist of 9 raiders, 7 defenders and 3 all-rounders. The U Mumba squad is led by Fazel Atrachali and coached by Bhaskaran Edacherry. U Mumba play their home matches at DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai. They were Pro Kabaddi league 2015 champions after they beat Bengaluru Bulls in the final. Fazel Atrachali became the priciest overseas player after U Mumba bought him for Rs 10 million. U Mumba's franchise gave us a lot of shockers during the Pro Kabaddi league auctions. Not buying back Anup Kumar was the biggest of them. There are nine raiders in total on the team. The Iranian Abolfazl Maghsoudlou is one of them. Abol has previously played in teams like Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi. There is a total of eight defenders on the team. U Mumba went overboard with Iranian players. Fazel Atrachali is one of the defenders on the team. Being the costliest overseas player in the history of VIVO PKL. He played as a part of Patna Pirates and Gujarat Fortune Giants where he showed his best game. He has played every final since his debut in the Pro Kabaddi league.

Here is U Mumba squad for PKL 2018:

Player Name Defender/All rounder/Raider
Fazel Atrachali © Defender, left corner
Abhishek Singh Raider
Abolfazl Maghsodloumahali Raider
Arjun Deshwal Raider
Darshan Kadian Raider
Gaurav Kumar Raider
R Sriram Raider
Rohit Baliyan Raider
Siddhartha Sirish Desai Raider
Vinod Kumar Raider
Rajaguru Subramanian Defender, right cover
Surinder Singh Defender, right cover
Hadi Tajik Defender, right corner
Adinath Sakharam Gavali Defender, right and left cover
Dharmaraj Cheralathan Defender, right and left corner
Anil Defender, left cover
Rohit Rana Defender, left cover
E Subash All rounder
Mohit Balyan All rounder
Shiv Om All rounder

First Published: Tue, October 02 2018. 07:11 IST

