PKL 2018: Iran's Fazel Atrachali to lead U Mumba squad in sixth season

-
ALSO READ
How the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 is still an all-conquering juggernaut
Pro Kabaddi League: Here's a snapshot of what to expect from auction
Vivo V11 Pro India launch at 12 PM: Watch livestream, know expected specs
Vivo V11 Pro with sAMOLED screen, in-display fingerprint sensor launched
Vivo V11 Pro review: Feature-rich smartphone with good camera, battery life
-
U Mumba, owned by Ronnie Screwvala’s Unilazer Ventures Pvt. Ltd, consist of 9 raiders, 7 defenders and 3 all-rounders. The U Mumba squad is led by Fazel Atrachali and coached by Bhaskaran Edacherry. U Mumba play their home matches at DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai. They were Pro Kabaddi league 2015 champions after they beat Bengaluru Bulls in the final. Fazel Atrachali became the priciest overseas player after U Mumba bought him for Rs 10 million. U Mumba's franchise gave us a lot of shockers during the Pro Kabaddi league auctions. Not buying back Anup Kumar was the biggest of them. There are nine raiders in total on the team. The Iranian Abolfazl Maghsoudlou is one of them. Abol has previously played in teams like Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi. There is a total of eight defenders on the team. U Mumba went overboard with Iranian players. Fazel Atrachali is one of the defenders on the team. Being the costliest overseas player in the history of VIVO PKL. He played as a part of Patna Pirates and Gujarat Fortune Giants where he showed his best game. He has played every final since his debut in the Pro Kabaddi league.
Here is U Mumba squad for PKL 2018:
|Player Name
|Defender/All rounder/Raider
|Fazel Atrachali ©
|Defender, left corner
|Abhishek Singh
|Raider
|Abolfazl Maghsodloumahali
|Raider
|Arjun Deshwal
|Raider
|Darshan Kadian
|Raider
|Gaurav Kumar
|Raider
|R Sriram
|Raider
|Rohit Baliyan
|Raider
|Siddhartha Sirish Desai
|Raider
|Vinod Kumar
|Raider
|Rajaguru Subramanian
|Defender, right cover
|Surinder Singh
|Defender, right cover
|Hadi Tajik
|Defender, right corner
|Adinath Sakharam Gavali
|Defender, right and left cover
|Dharmaraj Cheralathan
|Defender, right and left corner
|Anil
|Defender, left cover
|Rohit Rana
|Defender, left cover
|E Subash
|All rounder
|Mohit Balyan
|All rounder
|Shiv Om
|All rounder