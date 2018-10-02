PKL 2018: Patna Pirates squad: Can Pradeep Narwal better his own record?

-
Patna Pirates, owned by Rajesh V Shah, is the most successful franchise of Pro Kabaddi League as they are able to hold the champions title in last 3 season. Patna Pirates are led by star Raider Pradeep Narwal and coached by Ram Mehar Singh, one of the best in business. Last season final was the most watched non-cricket event on Television in which Patna Pirates came victorious. This match was viewed by 26.2 million people. Patna Pirates have 6 raiders, 5 defenders and 7 all-rounders. Pradeep Narwal has a mammoth 369 raid points to his name, topping the charts in the last edition. Deepak Narwal scored 87 points in 16 matches playing for Bengal Warriors in season five. Pirates bought him for Rs 5.7 million. He is expected to play the supporting role to Pardeep Narwal. Other raiders in the squad are Tushar Patil, Surender Singh, Vikas Jaglan, and Manjeet. Tushar played for Jaipur in season five, where he made his presence felt with his performance.
Here is Patna Pirates squad for PKL 2018:
|Player Name
|Defender/All rounder/Raider
|Deepak Narwal
|Raider
|Manjeet
|Raider
|Pardeep Narwal
|Raider
|Surender Singh
|Raider
|Tushar Patil
|Raider
|Vikas Jaglan
|Raider
|Manish
|Defender, right cover
|Vikas Kale
|Defender, right cover
|Ravinder Kumar
|Defender, right corner
|Jaideep
|Defender, left corner
|Vijay Kumar
|Defender, left corner
|Arvind Kumar
|All rounder
|Hyunil Park
|All rounder
|Jawahar Dagar
|All rounder
|Kuldeep Singh
|All rounder
|Parveen Birwal
|All rounder
|Tae Deok Eom
|All rounder
|Vijay
|All rounder