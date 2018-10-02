JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Pro Kabaddi League 2018 » Teams

PKL 2018: Iran's Fazel Atrachali to lead U Mumba squad in sixth season
Business Standard

PKL 2018: Patna Pirates squad: Can Pradeep Narwal better his own record?

Pradeep Narwal has a mammoth 369 raid points to his name, topping the charts in the last season of Pro Kabaddi League

BS Web Team 

Patna Pirates squad in PKL 2018
Pradeep Narwal: Photo: @PatnaPirates

Patna Pirates, owned by Rajesh V Shah, is the most successful franchise of Pro Kabaddi League as they are able to hold the champions title in last 3 season. Patna Pirates are led by star Raider Pradeep Narwal and coached by Ram Mehar Singh, one of the best in business. Last season final was the most watched non-cricket event on Television in which Patna Pirates came victorious. This match was viewed by 26.2 million people. Patna Pirates have 6 raiders, 5 defenders and 7 all-rounders. Pradeep Narwal has a mammoth 369 raid points to his name, topping the charts in the last edition. Deepak Narwal scored 87 points in 16 matches playing for Bengal Warriors in season five. Pirates bought him for Rs 5.7 million. He is expected to play the supporting role to Pardeep Narwal. Other raiders in the squad are Tushar Patil, Surender Singh, Vikas Jaglan, and Manjeet. Tushar played for Jaipur in season five, where he made his presence felt with his performance.

Here is Patna Pirates squad for PKL 2018:

Player Name Defender/All rounder/Raider
Deepak Narwal Raider
Manjeet Raider
Pardeep Narwal Raider
Surender Singh Raider
Tushar Patil Raider
Vikas Jaglan Raider
Manish Defender, right cover
Vikas Kale Defender, right cover
Ravinder Kumar Defender, right corner
Jaideep Defender, left corner
Vijay Kumar Defender, left corner
Arvind Kumar All rounder
Hyunil Park All rounder
Jawahar Dagar All rounder
Kuldeep Singh All rounder
Parveen Birwal All rounder
Tae Deok Eom All rounder
Vijay All rounder

First Published: Tue, October 02 2018. 07:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements