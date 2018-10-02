PKL 2018: Surender Nada to lead Haryana Steelers squad in sixth season

JUST IN
BS Web Team 

Surender Nada to lead Haryana Steelers in PKL 2018
Surender Nada, Captain, Haryana Steelers. Photo: @HaryanaSteelers

Haryana Steelers, owned by JSW Sports, will look to enhance their performance in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2018) sixth season after reaching the playoffs in their first appearance last year. Haryana Steelers grabbed the headlines after they bought Monu Goyat for a record-shattering fee of Rs 15.1 million in Pro Kabaddi League auctions. In the previous season, Monu Goyat played for Patna Pirates and excelled in the shadow of star raider Pardeep Narwal. However in PKL 2018 auctions surprisingly he became the most expensive kabaddi player ever. Apart from Goyat, the Haryana did extremely well in auctions to regain the services of captain Surender Nada, and raiders Wazir Singh and Vikash Khandola who were among the top performers in PKL 2017. Nada was the top scoring defender with 80 tackle points. Meanwhile, Wazir had 104 raid points to his name. In defence, cover defender Sachin Shingade was the only marquee purchase as the team management decided to keep faith in youngsters to do the job.

Here is Haryana Steelers full squad for PKL 2018:

Player Name Defender/All rounder/Raider
Anand Surender Tomar Raider
Arun Kumar HN Raider
Bhuvneshwar Gaur Raider
Monu Goyat Raider
Vikash Khandola Raider
Wazir Singh Raider
Md Zakir Hossain Raider
Amit Singh Defender, right cover
Neeraj Kumar Defender, right cover
Sunil Defender, right corner
Vikas Defender, right corner
Sachin Shinghande Defender, left cover
Surender Nada © Defender, left corner
Parveen Defender
Kuldeep Singh All rounder
Mayur Shivtarkar All rounder
Patrick Nzau Muvai All rounder
Prateek All rounder

First Published: Tue, October 02 2018. 07:40 IST

