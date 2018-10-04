PKL 2018: Surjeet Singh to lead Bengal Warriors squad in sixth season

-
ALSO READ
PKL 2018: Iran's Fazel Atrachali to lead U Mumba squad in sixth season
PKL 2018: Sunil Kumar to lead Gujarat Fortunegiants squad in sixth season
PKL 2018: Youngster Vishal Bhardwaj to lead Telugu Titans squad in season 6
PKL 2018: Surender Nada to lead Haryana Steelers squad in sixth season
PKL 2018 Patna Pirates squad: Can Pradeep Narwal better his own record?
-
In the sixth season of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2018), the Bengal Warriors squad has 8 raiders, 6 defenders and 5 all-rounders. The team is currently led by Surjeet Singh and coached by Jagdish Kumble. Bengal Warriors play their home matches at the Netaji Indoor Stadium. Maninder Singh and Korean star raider Jang Kun Lee will lead the Bengal Warrior attack while captain Surjeet Singh, along with Vijin Thangadurai and Manoj Dhull, will try to keep the team's defence intact. Jang Kun Lee has been Bengal’s star raider since Season 1 and he has established himself as the best overseas raider. Other young players like Rakesh Narwal, Amit Nagar, Amit Kumar, Ashish Chokkar and Mithin Kumar will also be donning Bengal's t-shirt this season.
Here is the full squad of Bengal Warriors:
|Player Name
|Defender/All rounder/Raider
|Surjeet Singh ©
|Defender, right cover
|Amit Kumar
|Raider
|Amit Nagar
|Raider
|Ashish Chhokar
|Raider
|Jang Kun Lee
|Raider
|Mahesh Goud
|Raider
|Maninder Singh
|Raider
|Mithin Kumar
|Raider
|Rakesh Narwal
|Raider
|Vijin Thangadurai
|Defender, right cover
|Baldev Singh
|Defender, righ corner
|Manoj Dhull
|Defender, right corner
|Amaresh Mondai
|Defender, left cover
|Ziaur Rahman
|Defender, left cover
|Bhupender Singh
|All rounder
|Ran Singh
|All rounder
|Ravindra Ramesh Kumawat
|All rounder
|Shrikant Tewthia
|All rounder
|Vittal Meti
|All rounder