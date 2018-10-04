JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Pro Kabaddi League 2018 » Teams

Paytm inks 3-yr deal with FC Goa to manage end-to-end ticketing for matches
Business Standard

PKL 2018: Surjeet Singh to lead Bengal Warriors squad in sixth season

Jang Kun Lee has been Bengal's star raider since Season 1 and he has established himself as the best overseas raider in Pro Kabaddi League

BS Web Team 

PKL 2018, Pro Kabaddi league, bengal Warriors
Bengal Warrior Team. Photo: @BengalWarriors

In the sixth season of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2018), the Bengal Warriors squad has 8 raiders, 6 defenders and 5 all-rounders. The team is currently led by Surjeet Singh and coached by Jagdish Kumble. Bengal Warriors play their home matches at the Netaji Indoor Stadium. Maninder Singh and Korean star raider Jang Kun Lee will lead the Bengal Warrior attack while captain Surjeet Singh, along with Vijin Thangadurai and Manoj Dhull, will try to keep the team's defence intact. Jang Kun Lee has been Bengal’s star raider since Season 1 and he has established himself as the best overseas raider. Other young players like Rakesh Narwal, Amit Nagar, Amit Kumar, Ashish Chokkar and Mithin Kumar will also be donning Bengal's t-shirt this season.

Here is the full squad of Bengal Warriors:

Player Name Defender/All rounder/Raider
Surjeet Singh © Defender, right cover
Amit Kumar Raider
Amit Nagar Raider
Ashish Chhokar Raider
Jang Kun Lee Raider
Mahesh Goud Raider
Maninder Singh Raider
Mithin Kumar Raider
Rakesh Narwal Raider
Vijin Thangadurai Defender, right cover
Baldev Singh Defender, righ corner
Manoj Dhull Defender, right corner
Amaresh Mondai Defender, left cover
Ziaur Rahman Defender, left cover
Bhupender Singh All rounder
Ran Singh All rounder
Ravindra Ramesh Kumawat All rounder
Shrikant Tewthia All rounder
Vittal Meti All rounder


First Published: Thu, October 04 2018. 15:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements