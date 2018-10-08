PKL 2018: Today's Kabaddi match schedule, free live streaming details

The winning teams – Tamil Thalaivas and Puneri Paltan – will again try to prove their mettle on day 2 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2018) season six. In today’s match of PKL 6 in Chennai leg, Haryana Steelers will lock horns with Puneri Paltan, who played superbly in last minutes and settle for a tie against U Mumba on day 1. In the second match of the day to UP Yoddhas will be up against Tamil Thalaivas, who crushed defending champions Patna Pirates 26-42 in PKL opening game.



Today’s match schedule list:



1st match: Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers



When and Where to watch: Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers



Time: 8:00 PM (IST)



In the today's Pro Kabaddi League season 6 match, Pune vs Haryana kabaddi match will take place at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Monday, October 8, 2018, at 8:00 PM (IST).

match will be broadcasted on Star Sports, Star Sports 2 HD in English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi in Hindi Commentary.

Pune vs Haryana kabaddi match will be available for live streaming on Hotstar also. And Both Airtel and Jio would broadcast the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 matches for free to their respective subscribers.

2nd match: Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddha



When and Where to watch: Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddha



Time: 9:00 PM (IST)



In today's second match, Chennai vs UP match will take place Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Monday, 8, 2018 at 9:00 PM (IST).

Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddha match will be broadcasted on Star Sports, Star Sports 2 HD in English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi in Hindi Commentary



Chennai vs UP match will be available for live streaming on Hotstar also. And Both Airtel and Jio would broadcast the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 matches for free to their respective subscribers.